India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Harshal Patel makes Team India debut; replaces Mohammed Siraj in XI

Team India has made one change in the XI for the second T20 against New Zealand in Ranchi, as fast bowler Harshal Patel makes his debut for the Indian team. Harshal replaced Mohammed Siraj in the XI, who had faced a finger injury during the final over of the New Zealand innings.

The side is currently leading the three-match series 1-0, having won the first game in Jaipur by five wickets.

Harshal Patel was selected for the T20I squad against New Zealand after an incredible outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, where he took 32 wickets.

The bowler's record outing in IPL 2021 was one of the key factors behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's journey to the playoffs of the tournament.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have made three changes to their XI, with Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, and James Neesham returning to the side. Lockie Fergsuon, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle have been benched for the second T20I.

Team India will be aiming to seal the three-match series with a victory in Ranchi and secure a second-successive series victory over New Zealand in the shortest format of the game. India had beaten Kiwis in their own turf in January 2020, clinching a 5-0 clean sweep victory.

Both sides are without some of their major players in the T20I series, having recently participated in the T20 World Cup. While India are missing their former T20I captain Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah among others, captain Kane Williamson is among the notable absentees for New Zealand.

