India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Christchurch weather report: Heavy rain expected at Hagley Oval

Trailing 1-0, India face New Zealand in the third and final ODI, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday. The visitors will be looking for a win and end the series as a tie. The hosts began the series with a seven-wicket victory in the first fixture of the news, chasing down a target of 307 runs, courtesy of some fine batting from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson. Latham slammed an unbeaten knock of 145 runs off 104 balls and Williamson clobbered an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 98 deliveries, taking the hosts to 309 for three in 47.1 overs.

Meanwhile, the second ODI got washed out due to rain. The visitors will be looking to win the third ODI and end this series as a 1-1 tie. Focus will be on the Indian bowlers, who under-performed in the first ODI. Meanwhile, fans will also be hoping for the inclusion of Sanju Samson, who was benched for the second ODI.

Dhawan and Co. will be hoping for clear weather, otherwise the series will be secured by Williamson and Co. Focus will be on the weather gods with the MET department predicting heavy rainfall with high humidity level of over 88 per cent. The temperature is also expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius as the match progresses. A minimum of 20 overs need to be completed for both sides for it to officially constitute an ODI match and DLS could play a huge role in the result.

"High cloud, then showers developing from afternoon, possibly heavy. Westerlies turning fresh southerly in the afternoon, strong about Banks Peninsula", the MET department predicted for Wednesday.

With Indian bowlers underperforming in the first ODI, Dhawan will be hoping for a better display. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh also had special praise for fellow debutant Umran Malik. Also, New Zealand haven't lost an ODI series at home since January 2019 and will be hoping to win the upcoming game.

