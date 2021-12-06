'I was going to score a 100': Ajaz Patel's feat refreshes Shahid Afridi's memory of Anil Kumble from 1999 Delhi Test

Despite the result New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel had a memorable outing in the second and final Test against India in Mumbai, which the hosts won by 372 runs.

Ajaz, who was born in Mumbai and had later migrated to New Zealand with his family, was playing his first Test at the venue and the spinner made his homecoming special. The Kiwi spinner went on to achieve a rare feat, an achievement which has eluded even the best of bowlers in the history of the game, as he picked all the 10 wickets in India's first innings to become the third cricketer to do so in Tests after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble.

While fans, current and former cricketers celebrated Ajaz's iconic moment, ex-Pakistan opener Shahid Afridi also lauded the spinner's achievement at Wankhede.

Afridi in a tweet wrote Ajaz's feat reminded him of the famous 1999 Delhi Test between India and Pakistan, which saw Kumble bag all the 10 wickets in the latter's second innings. The former Pakistan batter was part of Pakistan's playing XI and had also stitched a 100-plus opening stand with fellow partner Saeed Anwar.

Afridi was the first batter to be dismissed in the famous Test, following which Pakistan lost all their remaining nine wickets in the next 106 runs.

He was then caught-behind on 41 by wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia, but felt he could have scored his second Test ton when he was dismissed.

Pakistan had eventually lost the contest then by 212 runs and after over two decades cricket got it's newest member in the form of Ajaz to pack all the ten batters in Tests.

