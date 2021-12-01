'He doesn't get talked about a lot. He is the key in this Indian attack': McMillan reserves high praise for India bowler

Team India produced an impressive outing with the ball in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. The visitors barely clung to a draw after Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra survived in the fag hours of the final day against India's spin-heavy attack.

While Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shined for India on the final day, it was left-arm spinner Axar Patel who brought India back in the game with a five-wicket haul in the first innings. It was the fourth time in as many Tests when Axar finished with a five-wicket haul and former New Zealand batter Craig McMillan lauded the spinner on his performance in the Test.

The former Kiwi player said that Axar remains in the "shadows of Jadeja and Ashwin" during India's away series, but he is a prominent part of the side during its home games.

"Axar Patel is one of those guys that doesn’t get talked about a lot but his record is phenomenal. Let’s face it, in many ways he is in the shadows of Jadeja and Ashwin because generally when India travel overseas, they don’t play three spinners," McMillan said on cricket.com.

"So he is the guy that is left out and the other two play. But as soon as you’re in home conditions and need three spinners, he is the key in this Indian attack. He should be talked in the same breath as the other two in terms of his performances."

Axar finished with 6 wickets in the first Test (5/62 & 1/23) and McMillan said that the spinner "stood up" when the side needed him the most in the first innings.

"The five or six wickets he got were top class and crucial. At times, Ashwin and Jadeja were struggling a bit and weren’t getting the turn they were looking for. But Axar Patel… he is a star. He stood up when India needed him and he was the key in India taking that first-innings lead," said McMillan.

