Cricket / 'He is in such good rhythm that you want to give him opportunity': Karthik suggests big change in India XI for 2nd T20
Dinesh Karthik has vouched for the Indian player to be included in the second T20 of the series against New Zealand.
The Indian team ahead of 1st T20.(AP)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India registered a 5-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand on Wednesday. It was a close shave for India after the Kiwis made a dramatic comeback in the closing stages of the game.

With some of the senior players resting for the T20 series, a number of cricketers made their return to the side in the shortest format, including bowler Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler played his first T20 for India since 2018, and finished with figures of 1/39 in four overs.

Rohit Sharma, the newly-appointed captain of the side, bowled Siraj in the middle-overs as well as the final over of the innings, and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Harshal Patel can play that role better on a slow wicket in Ranchi, the venue for the next T20.

"Both of them (Harshal and Siraj) are bowling at the best of their careers so far, so you can blindly play any one of them. I personally feel Harshal Patel will be better because obviously, you know, the change of pace in Ranchi [which is a] slightly slow wicket," Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz.

RELATED STORIES

Karthik also said that Harshal Patel has been in great form of late which further makes the case for his inclusion in the XI. Harshal was the highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (32 wickets in 15 games).

"Avesh Khan is very good with slower ones as well but Harshal Patel is bowling with such good rhythm that you want to give him the opportunity and see what he brings to the table. But another way you look at it is - you have somebody who bowls 135 in Deepak Chahar and Bhuvi. If you want someone with more pace then the option is Avesh Khan. It's a good headache to have," Karthik said.

india vs new zealand
