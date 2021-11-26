'First of many': Kohli, Tendulkar lead congratulatory messages for Shreyas Iyer as batter scores century on Test debut

India captain Virat Kohli and batting legenled from the front in congratulating Shreyas Iyer for scoring a century on Test debut. Iyer on Friday, which happens to be Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur, became the 16th Indian batter to score a hundred on debut and joined a prestigious list which includes the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and more.

Taking to different social media platforms, the likes of Kohli, Tendulkar and former India batters Aakash Chopra and VVS Laxman congratulated Iyer for his splendid knock with the bat. On his Instagram story, Kohli shared a picture of Iyer raising his bat and acknowledging the crowd after his hundred. "Well played and congratulations @shreyas41 for the century on debut," Kohli wrote.

Virat Kohli congratulated Shreyas Iyer on Instagram. (Instagram)

Tendulkar mentioned it was great to see Iyer in ‘whites’. “Great start to your Test career, @ShreyasIyer15. Nice to see you as a part of #TeamIndia in ‘whites’. Good luck,” he tweeted.

Former India batters Aakash Chopra and VVS Laxman reckons Iyer would go on to make several more centuries in the time to come.

"A century on debut. First of many. Well played, Shreyas Iyer," tweeted Chopra, while Laxman said, "A magnificent innings under pressure from #ShreyasIyer. Showed great maturity, composure and class and becomes the 16th Indian to Score Century on Test Debut. Well Played @ShreyasIyer15. Many more to come."

Iyer scored 105 before he was dismissed by Tim Southee before lunch on Day 2. Iyer walked in when India had lost Cheteshwar Pujara and later Ajinkya Rahane, and bailed India out of a precarious position adding 121 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

