'He is no Jonty Rhodes': Former India player draws comparison between R Ashwin and Washington Sundar

Ever since his return in the limited-over setup, R Ashwin has impressed most with his clinical show. The 35-year-old took three wickets in the two matches in the T20 series against New Zealand, bowling at an economy of less than six per over.

With Ashwin making an instant impact, former India player Aakash Chopra hinted it will be difficult for Washington Sundar to make a comeback, however refused to make a direct comment.

Chopra responding to a fan's question on the subject said: "It's a good question. I don't have an answer. Ashwin has done well but Sundar has not done badly either. Sundar came into the team because he used to bowl with the new ball and provided depth in the batting, he is not a rocket fielder, he is no Jonty Rhodes."

"What will happen now, I don't know. Your guess is as good as mine as the things might change because of the management change, the coach and the captain. The previous thinking was that you need a lot of depth in the batting. Rohit has also said that it is very good if there is depth in the batting."

The remarks by the former India Test player was made on his YouTube channel.

Trying to debunk the Ashwin-Sundar equation, Chopra added that choosing between the two is more of a subjective call and not objective.

"Do you get that depth with Ashwin or Sundar? Or will you want to leave out a bowler like Ashwin just for the depth? I don't know because it is not an objective but a subjective call."

"Objectivity ends if you think who will bowl the better four overs - Ashwin will do that better than Washington Sundar, but as a package you need more depth in the batting. Washington Sundar will provide more depth. Both are equal as fielders, so it is not an objective but a subjective call. The captain and coach will take the subjective call, I don't know anything about this," he further stated.

Sundar had injured himself during a warm-up match when Team India were in England for the red-ball format. He was ruled out of the five-match Test series and didn't take part in the second phase of the Indian Premier League played in UAE.

Ashwin, on the other hand, has been an integral part of the team in the red-ball format and his superb show in the IPL helped him earn a call in the limited-over format.

