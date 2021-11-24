Dwayne Bravo: Sad that I wasn’t able to do better at my last World Cup

Star West Indian all-rounder and T20 cricket stalwart Dwayne Bravo has bid adieu to international cricket, and he is walking off the field with no regrets but one disappointment.

“I had announced my retirement from international cricket before as well. I came out of retirement to play this T20 World Cup. I wanted to play the previous World Cup, which was called off because of the pandemic. This was my last T20 World Cup and my last opportunity to represent the West Indies at the international stage,” Bravo tells us.

He continues, “This decision was always on the cards. It is sad that I wasn’t able to do a better showing in the World Cup. Having said that, I am happy with my career so far. Now, I look forward to continuing to work with the younger generation of West Indies players”.

He is grateful that he could share his last moments on the field with another legend Chris Gayle. “He has been a legend in the game, and someone who we all look up to. We have won two world cups together. It is good that we were able to share the field for the last time for the world cup,” he admits.

When it comes to his retirement decision, Bravo knew at some point he would have to make that call, and didn’t over think his decision. “I had accepted the reality that I will have to leave the game at some point in time, so might as well be on my own terms. I have no regrets. There are many players who retired from international cricket, but still play cricket around the world for different franchises. That’s what I am looking to do now at the moment,” shares the 38-year-old.

Through his almost two decade long career, the all rounder has appeared at all seven T20 World Cups and helped West Indies to lift the trophy in 2012 and 2016. He has played in 90 T20s for the West Indies since making his debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2006.

Now, he plans to coach West Indies players. “While I’m still playing, I’m making myself available to speak with young players and associate myself with coaches to try to learn from different coaches. So eventually when I decide to fully retire, I can see myself working along with different teams, different coaches… I want to give back to the game that has given me so much,” he mentions.

So are you planning to take full retirement soon?

“I don’t know when I will fully retire. I will allow my body to dictate that, and take a call for how long I can play in the field,” he signs off.