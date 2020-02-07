India vs New Zealand: ‘He’s the ready-made template’ - R Sridhar names player whom others can ‘copy’ in the field

cricket

India’s fielding coach R Sridhar believes skipper Virat Kohli is the perfect example for others to follow when it comes to fielding. Speaking on the eve of crucial second ODI between India and New Zealand in Auckland, Sridhar branded Kohli as ‘ready-made template’ from which others can take cue in the field. India are currently down 0-1 in the three-match series following their four-wicket loss at the hands of Kiwis in Hamilton.

Kohli effected a brilliant run-out to get rid of opener Henry Nicholls, which helped India make a brief comeback in the first encounter. Talking about that Jonty Rhodes-esque run-out, Sridhar stated young players can simply copy how Kohli goes about his job in the field.

“If you see Virat’s run-out of Nicholls the other day, it was purely speed which gave him the edge over the batter. Absolute pleasure to watch,” Sridhar told reporters on the eve of the clash. The kind of intensity he brings to the field - I always tell the younger boys that he’s the ready-made template for you to just copy him, watch him to see what he does.”

“It’s about wanting to go there and do well for a player. It’s about preparing yourself off the field, mentally and physically, to go there and to be able to do what you really want to do.

“The buck doesn’t stop inside the ground. There are a lot of things to be done outside the ground for a player to be playing at the intensity of Virat Kohli.”

Sridhar agreed that India need to put up a good show in the field if they want to make a comeback in series. Talking about the poor moments in the first ODI, the coach said, “Overthrows, I mean, you are talking about Manish (Pandey) -- he took a chance. He had to do it, and we needed a wicket at that time.

“You can bargain four runs for a wicket and it was the best player who was there at that time. These things happen, you can’t look too deep into that.” But Sridhar minced no words in his criticism of Kuldeep Yadav’s dropped catch of centurion Ross Taylor. “...that catch should have been taken. Probably it was after his first over, maybe he was thinking about his previous over, could be anything. It could not be a technical aspect at all.

“We are trying to get better but we were average. There is no doubt about that. We can get better,” he said.

