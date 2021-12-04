'If you're unsure, consult your partner': Ex-Australian cricketer derides Ashwin for reviewing being bowled in 2nd Test

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg on Saturday derided veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin for reviewing being bowled in the second morning of the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It was in the in the penultimate delivery of the just the second over of day 2. Ajaz dished out a slower one that drifted in and turned past Ashwin's forward press, nicked the back thigh and rattled against the off stump as the left-arm spinner picked his sixth wicket in the first innings and found himself on a hat-trick. Confused by the manner of the dismissal, Ashwin immediately signalled for a DRS review, probably feeling he must have been stumped out.

Trolling Ashwin for his decision to review after being bowled, Hogg shared a meme, written “You win some, you lose some.”

He further critcised it saying, "Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire."

It was the second wicket India lost on day 2 as Ajaz had dismissed Wriddhiman Saha is just the previous delivery to become the first New Zealand spinner to pick a five-wicket haul in the first innings in India.

Overall, it was his third five-fer, equalling teammate Tim Southee for the third spot for most five-wicket hauls by New Zealand bowler in India, standing behind Daniel Vettori (8) and Richard Hadlee (5).

