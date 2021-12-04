India vs New Zealand: Kiwis register historic low in Mumbai Test, break 34-year-old record

Shortly after New Zealand reached a record high thanks to Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, the Kiwis posted the lowest ever score against India in a Test. New Zealand were bowled out on 62 in the first innings of the Mumbai Test, going past the earlier record held by South Africa (79 in Nagpur, 2015).

New Zealand also broke a 34-year-old record for the lowest score on Indian soil. India were bowled out on 75 against West Indies in Delhi.

The Kiwis were caught in a web of spin as India's formidable attack claimed seven wickets while Mohammed Siraj picked the first three wickets of the innings to dismantle the New Zealand batting order. As many as 8 New Zealand batters failed to cross two figures, while Kyle Jamieson registered the highest score in the innings (17).

Siraj inflicted the setback early in the New Zealand innings, dismissing Will Young in the fourth over before setting up Tom Latham with the leg-side trap in the over's last delivery. Veteran batter Ross Taylor's poor run continued in the Test series as he was beaten on his outside edge by the ball moving away, as Siraj castled him for his third wicket.

It was then a spinners' show for India, as both Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took wickets off their first deliveries while Jayant Yadav also struck in his only over before Tea, as New Zealand lost six wickets in only 17 overs.

The spin-heavy attack continued to trouble the Kiwi batters in the final session of the day as the visitors conceded a heavy 263-run lead in the first innings.

Earlier, Ajaz Patel wrote history by becoming the only third bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings. However, he lacked support from the other end throughout the Indian innings as the side put on 325 on the board.

