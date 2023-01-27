India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score: After ODI sweep, Hardik Pandya's IND hope to blank NZ once again

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates: Hardik Pandya returns as captain of the Indian team as they face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting on Friday. Coming to the series, India won the ODI leg 3-0, thus replacing the Kiwis as the top ranked team in the world in the format. Now, they will attempt to do the same in the three-match T20I series that starts with the first game in Ranchi.