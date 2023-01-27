India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score: After ODI sweep, Hardik Pandya's IND hope to blank NZ once again
- India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates: India had won the preceding ODI series 3-0 and will be hoping to do the same, starting by winning the first T20I. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ 1st T20I from Ranchi here.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates: Hardik Pandya returns as captain of the Indian team as they face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting on Friday. Coming to the series, India won the ODI leg 3-0, thus replacing the Kiwis as the top ranked team in the world in the format. Now, they will attempt to do the same in the three-match T20I series that starts with the first game in Ranchi.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:46 PM
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Shaw's wait to continue
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:39 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: The absence of the big guns
Once again, there is no Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and it is likely that these players won't be there in T20 series for the immediate future. Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid have said that India are prioritising ODI cricket considering there is a World Cup that they are set to host later this year and so players who are considered as those who will play that tournament will be playing more ODIs whenever possible among the two white-ball formats.
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:29 PM
IND vs NZ Live score: T20Is in Ranchi thus far
The JSCA stadium has hosted three T20Is thus far, with the last one being against New Zealand in November 2021. India had won that match by seven wickets. Before that, India played Australia in October 2017 and Sri Lanka in February 2016, winning both those matches by comfortable margins.
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:17 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: A Dhoni-shaped shadow
The great man will always be in the conversations whenever a match is being hosted in his hometown of Ranchi. Dhoni is, in fact, at the stadium often nowadays, going through the drills in preparation for the 2023 IPL. He even met the Indian team yesterday, clad in his blue Jharkhand training kit.
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:14 PM
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: No replacements for Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad is injured and out for the series but India have not gone for a replacement. There is hence a chance that we could see Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opening once again, unless the management decide to give Prithvi Shaw a go, of course. That is unlikely considering what Hardik Pandya said during the pre-match press conference.
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:08 PM
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: New Zealand full squad
Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:04 PM
IND vs NZ Live score: India full squad
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:00 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!
We are back to seeing Hardik Pandya as captain and Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy as India play a T20I series once more. This one serves a double role of a desert after the main course that was the ODI series against New Zealand and a taster before an even bigger meal that will be the much awaited Test series against Australia. There will be a number of faces today that we didn't see during the ODI series once again. Let's get to it!