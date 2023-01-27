Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score: After ODI sweep, Hardik Pandya's IND hope to blank NZ once again
Live

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score: After ODI sweep, Hardik Pandya's IND hope to blank NZ once again

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 05:46 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates: India had won the preceding ODI series 3-0 and will be hoping to do the same, starting by winning the first T20I. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ 1st T20I from Ranchi here. 

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates:
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates:(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates: Hardik Pandya returns as captain of the Indian team as they face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting on Friday. Coming to the series, India won the ODI leg 3-0, thus replacing the Kiwis as the top ranked team in the world in the format. Now, they will attempt to do the same in the three-match T20I series that starts with the first game in Ranchi. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:46 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Shaw's wait to continue

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: The absence of the big guns

    Once again, there is no Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and it is likely that these players won't be there in T20 series for the immediate future. Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid have said that India are prioritising ODI cricket considering there is a World Cup that they are set to host later this year and so players who are considered as those who will play that tournament will be playing more ODIs whenever possible among the two white-ball formats. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live score: T20Is in Ranchi thus far

    The JSCA stadium has hosted three T20Is thus far, with the last one being against New Zealand in November 2021. India had won that match by seven wickets. Before that, India played Australia in October 2017 and Sri Lanka in February 2016, winning both those matches by comfortable margins.

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:17 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: A Dhoni-shaped shadow

    The great man will always be in the conversations whenever a match is being hosted in his hometown of Ranchi. Dhoni is, in fact, at the stadium often nowadays, going through the drills in preparation for the 2023 IPL. He even met the Indian team yesterday, clad in his blue Jharkhand training kit. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:14 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: No replacements for Gaikwad

    Ruturaj Gaikwad is injured and out for the series but India have not gone for a replacement. There is hence a chance that we could see Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opening once again, unless the management decide to give Prithvi Shaw a go, of course. That is unlikely considering what Hardik Pandya said during the pre-match press conference. 

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:08 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: New Zealand full squad

    Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live score: India full squad

    Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

  • Jan 27, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!

    We are back to seeing Hardik Pandya as captain and Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy as India play a T20I series once more. This one serves a double role of a desert after the main course that was the ODI series against New Zealand and a taster before an even bigger meal that will be the much awaited Test series against Australia. There will be a number of faces today that we didn't see during the ODI series once again. Let's get to it!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand

'Can't produce Gavaskar, Sachin, Kohli, Rohit. New players can't replace them'

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 05:33 PM IST

Former first-class cricketer and legendary coach, Gurcharan Singh, who was conferred the Padma Shri this year for his contribution to Indian cricket said players like Gavaskar, Tendulkar and Kohli will always remain the greatest cricketers India has produced, and newcomers can never overshadow their legacy.

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, VIrat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma
Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, VIrat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live Score: Hardik's IND hope for strong start

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 05:46 PM IST

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates: India had won the preceding ODI series 3-0 and will be hoping to do the same, starting by winning the first T20I. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ 1st T20I from Ranchi here. 

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates:(ANI)
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 Match Updates:(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Teams like NZ, SA should be banned if…’: Ex-Pak star on India in ICC events

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 04:54 PM IST

The ICC trophy-drought has now become a needle to prick for the cricket experts who miss no chance in questioning the relevance of richest cricket board BCCI and star-studded Indian teams.

Team India last won an ICC Trophy almost 10 years ago when they lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.(Twitter)
Team India last won an ICC Trophy almost 10 years ago when they lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Didn’t think he’d get to the level he’s got to': AUS great on SKY's rise

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav took his game to a different in level with some record breaking performances in T20Is in 2022 and is now trying to transfer that form into ODI cricket.

Suryakumar has scored 1578 runs in 43 innings at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of a whopping 180.34(PTI)
Suryakumar has scored 1578 runs in 43 innings at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of a whopping 180.34(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

India through to Women's U-19 T20 WC final with 8-wicket win over New Zealand

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 04:23 PM IST

New Zealand were restricted to a total of 107/9 and India chased it down with nearly four overs to spare.

India will face either England or Australia in the final(Getty Images)
India will face either England or Australia in the final(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Brian Lara to act as 'performance mentor' for West Indies

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 03:21 PM IST

Cricket West Indies said batting great Brian Lara has agreed to take on the role of "performance mentor" to help players and coaches in all three formats of the game.

MCC's Brian Lara during nets.(Action Images)
MCC's Brian Lara during nets.(Action Images)
Reuters |
Close Story

'Do players not want to play for Rohit?': Ojha's fierce response to Chopra

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 03:02 PM IST

Pragyan Ojha had a rather fierce reply to Aakash Chopra as a host of former cricketers discussed MS Dhoni's captaincy skills in detail.

MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma(IPL)
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of NZ T20Is with wrist injury

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 02:14 PM IST

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand with a wrist injury.

Head coach Rahul Dravid with Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jitesh Sharma before a T20I match(PTI)
Head coach Rahul Dravid with Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jitesh Sharma before a T20I match(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

‘He plays, gets dropped, returns, performs, and…’: Jaffer on star India spinner

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 01:51 PM IST

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has lavished high praise on Kuldeep for his consistent match-winning performances despite getting limited chances in the playing XI.

Wasim Jaffer(file photo)
Wasim Jaffer(file photo)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'When Kohli comes to bat...': Gillespie's game-changing advice to Australia

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 03:37 PM IST

The two stars of their respective teams have often clashed in the past but with the Australia captain being in the form of his life in Tests, and Kohli trying to get his back, Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli will be THE contest to watch out for.

Australia might want to pay heed to Jason Gillespie's advice(Getty)
Australia might want to pay heed to Jason Gillespie's advice(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Feel I'm similar to Dhoni in that respect': NZ star's big remark on captaincy

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 12:55 PM IST

The New Zealand star made a huge remark on his captaincy, as he drew parallels with MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming.

File image of MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming.(IPL/Twitter)
File image of MS Dhoni with Stephen Fleming.(IPL/Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'This is not the first time...': Former BCCI selector's take on SKY's ODI form

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Suryakumar Yadav is yet to successfully transfer his scintillating form in T20Is to the ODI format.

Suryakumar scored 31 and 14 runs in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand(ANI)
Suryakumar scored 31 and 14 runs in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Watch: Axar Patel woos with brilliant dance during his wedding, video viral

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 11:56 AM IST

India all-rounder Axar Patel got married to Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday.

India all-rounder Axar Patel got married to Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday.(Twitter)
India all-rounder Axar Patel got married to Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Players complain about Babar? No one can stand in front of him right now'

cricket
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Rashid Latif launched a scathing attack on Babar's critics amid speculations over his captaincy future with Pakistan.

Babar Azam (Getty)
Babar Azam (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

BCCI selector breaks silence on Sarfaraz Khan's repeated Team India snubs

cricket
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 01:39 PM IST

Sarfaraz Khan, who has been producing consistent performances in domestic cricket for Mumbai, wasn't picked for the first two Tests against Australia.

Sarfaraz Khan(PTI)
Sarfaraz Khan(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out