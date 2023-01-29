India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Co. face must-win situation in Lucknow
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Match Updates: India could lose the series if they fail to win in Lucknow. Follow live score and updates of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I here.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Match Updates: Almost nothing went India's way after the 19th over of the New Zealand innings in the first match in Ranchi. Arshdeep Singh was belted around the ground by Daryl Mitchell and conceded 27 runs in the last over after which India's top order was sent back for just 15 runs. They ended up losing that match by 21 runs which means that a loss in today's game could mean a series defeat.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 29, 2023 05:21 PM IST
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live score: Shaw's wait to continue
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have hardly impressed in recent matches but it will be a surprise if either of them get the drop today considering the runs they have been on in ODI cricket. But if they don't click today, playing Shaw in the final match seems like a rather obvious choice.
Jan 29, 2023 05:11 PM IST
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live score: New Zealand full squad
Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister
Jan 29, 2023 05:07 PM IST
IND vs NZ Live score: India full squad
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Jan 29, 2023 05:04 PM IST
India vs New Zealand Live score: Hello and welcome!
India normally catch opposition teams in spin traps at home but it was the other way around during the first T20I. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner did not put a foot wrong as captain and as a bowler as the Kiwis systematically dismantled the Indian lineup. It was only Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and later Washington Sundar who put up some kind of resistance and Pandya would be hoping that his team would show much more than that today.