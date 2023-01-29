India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Co. face must-win situation in Lucknow

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20 Match Updates: Almost nothing went India's way after the 19th over of the New Zealand innings in the first match in Ranchi. Arshdeep Singh was belted around the ground by Daryl Mitchell and conceded 27 runs in the last over after which India's top order was sent back for just 15 runs. They ended up losing that match by 21 runs which means that a loss in today's game could mean a series defeat.

