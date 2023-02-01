India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led IND eye series-clinching victory vs NZ
- Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20 Match Updates: India face New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday. Follow here live score and latest updates of India vs New Zealand, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India vs New Zealand Live Score Latest Updates 3rd T20: Aiming to grab a series-clinching victory, India face New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the series level at 1-1, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be hoping to put in a strong display after having staged a comeback in the second T20I. The hosts won the second T20I by six wickets, with Suryakumar Yadav playing a crucial knock. Chasing a target of 100 runs, India raced to 101 for four in 19.5 overs with Suryakumar hammering an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 31 balls. Initially, a two-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh restricted New Zealand to 99 for eight in 20 overs.
Follow all the updates here:
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:11 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Weather report
There is no chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening, with full match expected to take place. The temperature is expected to be around 20 and 24 degrees Celsius and humidity at 40 percent.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:04 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Focus on Suryakumar Yadav
All eyes will be on Suryakumar, who proved to be pivotal in the second T20I. Although India had to chase a meagre target of 100 runs, the hosts had to toil hard and managed to win the match with one ball to spare, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 31 balls by Suryakumar, packed with a four. He will be hoping to put in a dominating display in the third T20I.
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 04:56 PM
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd T20: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's 3rd T20I between India vs New Zealand, straight from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.