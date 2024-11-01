India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma and Co. hope for good start in bid to avoid rare whitewash
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: India have already lost the eries 2-0 but avoiding a humiliating series whitewash and the race for the World Test Championship final makes this Test at the Wankhede Stadium just as crucial as the other two. Their defeats in the first two Tests, South Africa's dominant win against Bangladesh, has made their chances of reaching the WTC final quite shaky.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: It has been 20 years since India came into a Test match of a home series having already lost it and incidentally, that was at the Wankhede Stadium as well. That was the fourth Test against Australia, with the visitors having already won the first and third matches of the series. India produced a rank turner at the time, resulting in the match lasting just three days and the hosts winning by 13 runs....Read More
If reports are to be believed, there will be a rank turner at the Wankhede Stadium for the third Test between India and New Zealand as well, despite the fact that the hosts had lost the second match in Pune on a turning track as well. The home team management has asked the Mumbai Cricket Association to prepare a pitch that will "help spinners from Day 1". The presence of red soil will aid sufficient bounce in addition to the spin. The pitch in Pune, on the other hand, was a slow turner.
What was different about the previous instances of India losing a Test at home due to a batting failure against spin bowling compared to what happened in Pune was that their premier spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were outbowled by the ones playing for the opposition. Both Jadeja and Ashwin have enjoyed success at the Wankhede Stadium. In five Tests, Ashwin has picked up 38 wickets at 18.42, the highest tally by any bowler on this ground. In his only game, Ravindra Jadeja managed six wickets too.
The last time India lost all of their matches in a Test series at home was in February 2000 when South Africa blanked them 2-0. India's defeat in the first Test in the current series marked the first time they had lost to New Zealand at home in the format since 1988. Their loss in the second marked the first time ever that they had lost a Test series at home to New Zealand. It also ended a record 18-match winning streak at home. The first Test had conditions that were much closer to home for the Kiwis, with the visitors using only pacers in India's first innings and bowling them out for a record low of 46 runs. Moreover, India staged an extraordinary comeback in the second innings as well.
The loss in the second Test, followed by Rohit's comments in the post-match press conference, did bring in some proper brickbats for India. Those were supposedly conditions that India thrived in. However, Washington Sundar's seven-wicket haul was matched and surpassed by Mitchell Santner while their batters seemed to have no answer to the Kiwi spinners other than trying to hit them out.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose tenure has strated with a loss in his first Test series, reiterated that India need to be an adaptable batting side. "We should be able to adapt. We should be a side that can get 400 on a day if we need to get a result and able to bat for two days as well. That's what growth is and that's what test cricket is all about," Gambhir told reporters on Thursday.
"Test cricket can't be played in a single manner because it's about adaptability, looking at the situation and playing according to the situation and more importantly, it's about playing sessions. If we can start to learn to play sessions, with the quality we have in our batting lineup, I think if we play 4-1/2 sessions we'll have a lot of runs on the board," said Gambhir.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Gautam Gambhir said in his press conference yesterday that maintaining the ability to defend with soft hands has become a challenge for batters in the wake of T20 cricket. "We need to defend better," Gambhir said. "I think that is something which is important. And especially on a turning track. Because if you've got confidence on your defence, a lot of things can be sorted. And that is something which we need to keep getting better, keep working on.
"Because, again, I'll keep going back to the same answer that a lot has to do with limited over-cricket and T20 cricket as well that when you're so used to muscling the ball, that you end up forgetting the soft hands and all that stuff, which probably used to happen eight or 10 years back. So that is something, that is why I said that a complete cricketer is a cricketer who plays T20 format really successfully and also the Test cricket really successfully. He can adapt his game. And that is what growth is."
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: The world was quite a different place the last time, and only time, India were whitewashed at home. That was a two-match Test series against South Africa with Allan Donald and Shaun Pollock leading the way in powering the Proteas to victories in the first Test at the Wankhede and the second at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Apart from this, India have lost a one-off Test to England - which was dubbed the Golden Jubilee Test, in February 1980 at the Wankhede Stadium and that is pretty much as far as whitewashes in bilateral Test series goes for India in India.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad may have taken over as the biggest spectacle in the country due to the sheer size of it but the romance of the Wankhede Stadium will always be one of a kind for Indian fans. It is where Sachin Tendulkar played his last Test, the stadium he called his home. It is where India won the 2011 World Cup. And well, it is the scene of numerous great IPL matches. Before all that, though, it was one of India's most frequent Test venues. That has changed in recent years though, with the BCCI awarding Test matches to smaller cities more often than the traditional centres like the Wankhede. The last time India hosted a team for a Test at the Wankhede was also New Zealand. Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets in the Indian first innings but the hosts won by 372 runs.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: India lost the second Test on a turner. It seems they have now asked for one that would turn even more at the Wankhede Stadium. Let's face it, the real reason why India couldn't win in Pune was that their two premier spinners were not in the races, which allowed New Zealand's batters to perform better than the hosts' batters. If the same remains the case here, well, the unthinkable as already happened in this series, who is to say it won't happen again.
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul
India vs New Zealand Live Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Most fans of working age today may have been in school when India last entered the final Test of a home series having already lost it. Those fans would've been even younger than that the last time India were whitewashed by a side at home. Rohit Sharma and Co. are looking to avoid both of these firsts. Stay tuned for more updates!