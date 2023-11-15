India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup semi-final: Four years since Manchester heartbreak, it's IND vs NZ again
- India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup semi-final: Catch all the latest news, updates and full scorecard of IND vs NZ knockout at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup Semi Final: When the World Cup got underway on October 5 last month, what were the odds that one of the semifinals would feature a repeat of last year's knockout. India vs New Zealand. No one, especially if you're an Indian cricket fan, can forget the night of July 10, 2019, when with a heartbreaking run-out of MS Dhoni, which also marked the great man's last international appearance, India's marauding World Cup campaign came to a screeching halt. They were the toppers at the conclusion of the league stage, having lost just the one game – to England – but as unfair as it was, India came short on the reserve day as '40 minutes of bad cricket' sent them crashing out. It was a blow to the gut and even Virat Kohli couldn't hide his emotions in the press conference.
Four years later, as fate would have it, the two teams are back taking center-stage at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. And for both India and New Zealand, it's an opportunity to lay their World Cup demons to rest. Like India, New Zealand haven't won a World Cup either, and even though they have one additional ICC title in their trophy cabinet – the World Test Championship – the BlackCaps have a huge monkey on their back too. Finalists in 2015 and 2019 World Cup, semi-finalists in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, the Kiwis want to end this hoodoo of their own.
There are so many similarities between the two teams. Both India and New Zealand were at one stage undefeated with four wins from four matches, but while the Men in Blue stretched it to an unprecedented 9-0, the Kiwis stuttered to lose four on the bounce – against India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. And yet, battling all mathematical calculations and after defeating Sri Lanka, their path to the semis was sealed – not because they were ruthless – but mostly because teams like Pakistan and England underperformed and Afghanistan and the Netherlands punched above their weight.
Another coincidence is that if India lost Hardik Pandya to injury, New Zealand were dealt a blow of their own when Matt Henry was ruled out. They flew Kyle Jamieson, the tall all-rounder in, but he is yet to get a game. And the narrative is expected to remain the same against India. Frankly. with the old yet reliable new-ball bowling pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee reuniting, backed up by the searing pace of Lockie Ferguson, there is no need. As for their options with the bat, it's an in-form top order. Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway have scored runs in bulk and would be keen to put the fiery Indian bowling line-up under the pump.
But it's easier said that done. This Indian team is something else. There have been so many outstanding Indian teams in the past, but none had the aura of invincibility this unit under Rohit seem to possess. They have not only remained unbeaten this far but is the only team that has bowled out oppositions in all games. Two out of the top five leading run-getters this World Cup are Virat Kohli and Rohit, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are among the top 10 highest wicket-takers. All five batters in the top order have smoked hundreds in the tournament, and two bowlers have combined to pick three 5-wicket-hauls. This team is on its way to glory and despite history backing them, New Zealand need to play out of their skins to stop this Indian juggernaut from cruising to the World Cup final.
Below are some important pointers surrounding India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match:
- India have never beaten New Zealand in an ICC knockout match.
- Virat Kohli's scores in India's last three ODI knockout matches 1, 5, 1.
- Kohli has scored 205 runs against Tim Southee but has also been dismissed to him six times.
- Kane Williamson has an average of 34.67 in ICC ODI knockout games.
- Form Guide: India – WWWWW, New Zealand – WLLLL.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 10:10 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma out to avert personal semis slide
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the leading run-scorers this World Cup with 594 and 503 respectively, but we're sure you're aware that when it comes to knockouts, their numbers plunge. Kohli has a pretty dismal record in ODI World Cup semifinals, having scored just 9 runs from three games – 9 vs Pakistan in 2011 semifinal, 1 vs Australia in 2015 and 1 against New Zealand in 2019. Rohit's is slightly better but with 35 runs from 2 matches – 34 vs Australia in 2015 and 1 against New Zealand 4 years later – the India captain has found scoring big in the semifinals a challenge.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 10:00 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: The who's who of Bollywood will be in attendance
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Mumbai is the home of Bollywood. And today, the Wankhede promises to be graced by some renowned members of the Indian film industry. Superstar Rajinikanth has left Chennai, while Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan and others are reported to be present showing their support for Team India. A similar sight unfolded on April 2, 2011 and we all know how that evening panned out, and also during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell match for India. Besides Bollywood, the one and only football legend, David Beckham, riding high on the success of his docuseries 'Beckham' too will be seen from the stands. He was spotted playing cricket with some school kids and is already brushing up his knowledge ahead of the mouth-watering semifinal.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:51 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: What about the law of averages, you ask?
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Yes, India haven't had that one bad game yet, and it does bring back memories if the 2019 World Cup. But is it really that important though? Who says that one bad game has to come in this tournament itself? A team that hasn't even been made to break a sweat this World Cup, is destined to achieve special things. Tennis players go undefeated en route to winning a Grand Slam major, boxers go years without tasting defeat. Heck, even Australia did it in 2003 and 2007. So why can't Rohit and his gladiators? Law of averages is a menace, we know. But at least for today, it can go smite itself.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:40 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Indian fans! Worried? Don't be
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: All of a sudden, from the moment New Zealand were confirmed as India's opponents in the semifinals, a feeling of panic has settled into the hearts of Indian fans. Suddenly, the weight of history is has become overbearing, to an extent that India's domination this World Cup, the 9-0 streak is no longer as formidable as it seemed until a week ago. We know it's New Zealand, India's bogey team. But is there really so much to worry? We don't think so. This Indian team is up to something special. A team that has been so ruthless and comprehensive that it hasn't even been tested yet. A team that isn't even missing their vice-captain Hardik Pandya, a team that has taken 86 out of the 90 opposition wickets, a team has been unstoppable. So take our word! Don't fear. Keep calm and have faith in Team India.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:30 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Is toss a factor at Wankhede? No says Rohit
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Chasing under lights has been difficult at the Wankhede, but come on, this is a venue Rohit knows inside out, at the back of his hand. Shreyas Iyer too. Yes, the ball will zip around and even swing in the second innings, but with a bit of caution shown in the first 20 overs, there's absolutely nothing the batters can't achieve. Mumbai has hosted four matches thus far, and in three of them, the team batting first emerged victorious. The perfect record of four out of four could have been achieved if not for Glenn Maxwell's exceptional performance against Afghanistan. His stunning performance was the only exception to the trend, disrupting what seemed like an unbeatable sequence.
"Honestly I have played a lot of cricket here. The last 4-5 games won't tell me a lot about what Wankhede is. And I don't want to talk about much what Wankhede is. But I certainly believe that toss is not the factor," said Rohit, who has won four tosses this World Cup.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:20 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: India vs New Zealand – the history!
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: India vs New Zealand has always made for an exciting feud. India have the lead in head to head contests with 58 wins, New Zealand have the bragging rights of picking up the victory in crucial games. It all began way back in 1976, when India toured New Zealand for their first-ever ODI series. They had to wait agonizingly long though – 18 years – to pick up their maiden series win over the BlackCaps, achieved in 1988. The rivalry is spilled with defining moments such. In 1994, it was against New Zealand in Auckland that Sachin Tendulkar opened for the first time in his ODI career and hammered 82 off 49 balls to redefine his career and change Indian cricket forever. With 1750 runs from 42 games, Tendulkar is also the leading run-scorer in IND vs NZ matches. And then there's the other heartbreaking image of MS Dhoni's run-out in the 2019 World Cup semifinal or how 22 years ago, Chris Cairns extinguished India's flame at the 2000 Champions Trophy.
So yeah! Like we said, when it's India vs New Zealand, nothing is for granted, even if you're unbeaten at 9-0!
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:10 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Move beyond Pakistan or Australia, New Zealand is India's ultimate rivals
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Facts, stats and trivia will tell you that over the years, New Zealand have emerged to become India's biggest rivals. While the games against Pakistan are shaping to become one-sided, and the ones against Australia has its fair share of moments, New Zealand have always pushed India the most. Their battles in ICC tournaments have mostly been one-sided with the BlackCaps dominating the Men in Blue in recent games – the 2019 WC semis, the 2021 WTC final and the 2021 T20 World Cup. It's a feud that doesn't get talked about much, but one that has intensified over the last 7-odd years and is right up there. India broke their ICC jinx against New Zealand last month earlier in this World Cup, but the sterner test is today, against a team that has reached the World Cup final – ODIs and T20Is included – thrice in the last eight years.
- Wed, 15 Nov 2023 09:00 AM
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Hello and welcome to the knockouts
India vs New Zealand Live Score, IND vs NZ World Cup 1st Semi-final 2023: Hey there! We're back. After 45 days of riveting non-stop cricket action from the league stage and a much-needed break, here we are for the all-important first semifinal which pits two-time World Champions India against winners of the inaugural World Test Championship, New Zealand. A repeat of the first knockout game from the 2019 World Cup in England four. Who would have thought? For the average Indian fan, that semifinal from four years ago in Manchester is still one of the most heart-wrenching defeats. The top-order collapse, the run out of MS Dhoni, an almost-in-tears Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma standing on the balcony in disbelief… and another opportunity of winning an ICC title snatched away. It's still fresh. But hang on a second! This is a different Indian team, one that is almost invincible en route to a 9-0 juggernaut, and well-primed to end their semifinal hoodoo at the World Cups. It's a Wednesday all right but the euphoria surrounding this game is nothing short of a Sunday blockbuster.