India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup semi-final: Four years since Manchester heartbreak, it's IND vs NZ again

India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup Semi Final: When the World Cup got underway on October 5 last month, what were the odds that one of the semifinals would feature a repeat of last year's knockout. India vs New Zealand. No one, especially if you're an Indian cricket fan, can forget the night of July 10, 2019, when with a heartbreaking run-out of MS Dhoni, which also marked the great man's last international appearance, India's marauding World Cup campaign came to a screeching halt. They were the toppers at the conclusion of the league stage, having lost just the one game – to England – but as unfair as it was, India came short on the reserve day as '40 minutes of bad cricket' sent them crashing out. It was a blow to the gut and even Virat Kohli couldn't hide his emotions in the press conference.

Four years later, as fate would have it, the two teams are back taking center-stage at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. And for both India and New Zealand, it's an opportunity to lay their World Cup demons to rest. Like India, New Zealand haven't won a World Cup either, and even though they have one additional ICC title in their trophy cabinet – the World Test Championship – the BlackCaps have a huge monkey on their back too. Finalists in 2015 and 2019 World Cup, semi-finalists in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, the Kiwis want to end this hoodoo of their own.

There are so many similarities between the two teams. Both India and New Zealand were at one stage undefeated with four wins from four matches, but while the Men in Blue stretched it to an unprecedented 9-0, the Kiwis stuttered to lose four on the bounce – against India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. And yet, battling all mathematical calculations and after defeating Sri Lanka, their path to the semis was sealed – not because they were ruthless – but mostly because teams like Pakistan and England underperformed and Afghanistan and the Netherlands punched above their weight.

Another coincidence is that if India lost Hardik Pandya to injury, New Zealand were dealt a blow of their own when Matt Henry was ruled out. They flew Kyle Jamieson, the tall all-rounder in, but he is yet to get a game. And the narrative is expected to remain the same against India. Frankly. with the old yet reliable new-ball bowling pair of Trent Boult and Tim Southee reuniting, backed up by the searing pace of Lockie Ferguson, there is no need. As for their options with the bat, it's an in-form top order. Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway have scored runs in bulk and would be keen to put the fiery Indian bowling line-up under the pump.

But it's easier said that done. This Indian team is something else. There have been so many outstanding Indian teams in the past, but none had the aura of invincibility this unit under Rohit seem to possess. They have not only remained unbeaten this far but is the only team that has bowled out oppositions in all games. Two out of the top five leading run-getters this World Cup are Virat Kohli and Rohit, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are among the top 10 highest wicket-takers. All five batters in the top order have smoked hundreds in the tournament, and two bowlers have combined to pick three 5-wicket-hauls. This team is on its way to glory and despite history backing them, New Zealand need to play out of their skins to stop this Indian juggernaut from cruising to the World Cup final.

Below are some important pointers surrounding India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match:

- India have never beaten New Zealand in an ICC knockout match.

- Virat Kohli's scores in India's last three ODI knockout matches 1, 5, 1.

- Kohli has scored 205 runs against Tim Southee but has also been dismissed to him six times.

- Kane Williamson has an average of 34.67 in ICC ODI knockout games.

- Form Guide: India – WWWWW, New Zealand – WLLLL.