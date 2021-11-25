India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: India win toss, opt to bat in Kanpur
- India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Team India returns to red-ball action on Thursday with the 1st Test in Kanpur. Follow Live Score and Updates.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: India have won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in Kanpur. After weeks of relentless T20 action, the Team India players return to Test format on Thursday when the side takes on New Zealand in the 1st Test of the series in Kanpur. The side will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of first-choice captain Virat Kohli, who will return for the second Test. While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are also resting, KL Rahul was ruled out of the series earlier this week owing to a muscle injury.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 09:26 AM
Players line up for national anthems
The players are on the field ahead of the start of the game for the national anthems in Kanpur.
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 09:15 AM
Cheteshwar Pujara relishing vice-captaincy
“The way the guys have played, it is an added responsibility,” Pujara says on vice-captaincy during the pre-match interview on Star Sports.
On preparation: “It has been good, I was part of IPL. Even though I didn't play, I was training. I got an opportunity and batted. We had 3-4 days of practice at Mumbai as well, we are looking forward to playing at home. Good opportunity for all of us.”
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 09:09 AM
3 spinners, 2 seamers for India
Axar Patel, who had taken 27 wickets in just three games in the last Test series in India (against England) will join seasoned campaigners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as India play three spinners in the XI. Mohammed Siraj, however, remains absent from the side – possibly due to the injury he sustained during the T20I series.
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 09:06 AM
New Zealand XI
Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 09:05 AM
India XI
Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 09:01 AM
Toss Update
India win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand in Kanpur
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 08:59 AM
Ashwin eyeing record
With 413 wickets, the off-spinner is only five wickets away from overtaking India spinner Harbhajan Singh for the third position in the list of highest Indian wicket-takers in Test cricket.
- Kumble - 619 wickets
- Kapil Dev - 434 wickets
- Harbhajan - 417
- ASHWIN - 413
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 08:48 AM
Iyer receives maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar
Legendary former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has presented Shreyas Iyer with his Test cap ahead of the Mumbai batter's debut in the 1st Test.
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 08:41 AM
Shreyas Iyer to make debut
Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Shreyas Iyer would be making his Test debut for the side.
Incidentally, Iyer's last First-class appearance came in February 2019 during the Irani Trophy!
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 08:35 AM
Players arrive in Green Park
Test cricket returns to Green Park after 5 years! Incidentally, New Zealand were India's opponents in the last Test played here in 2016.
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 08:30 AM
All-format seniors rested; Test seniors return
A number of 'all-format' senior players – Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant – have been rested for the series against New Zealand. In addition, captain Virat Kohli will also be unavailable for the 1st Test in Kanpur.
Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that KL Rahul will be missing the series due to a muscle injury. This allows the team management with an opportunity to test their bench strength even as Test seniors – Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav return.
-
Thu, 25 Nov 2021 08:23 AM
IND vs NZ, 1st Test
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 in Kanpur. The series provides Team India with an opportunity to test their bench strength, with a number of senior players either rested or out with injury. New Zealand, meanwhile, are boosted with the arrival of Kane Williamson to the squad.