India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Latham, Young solid as India eye breakthrough
- India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Follow Live Scores and Updates from IND vs NZ 1st Test, Day 3 in Kanpur.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 3: Will Young and Tom Latham steered New Zealand to a strong start in the first innings after the visitors bowled India out on 345 on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test. While Young remained unbeaten on 75, Latham also reached his half-century. The Indian bowlers were left frustrated with a disciplined performance from the two Kiwi batters and on Day 3, the focus will be on getting an early breakthrough to make a comeback in the game. Earlier on Day 2, Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 08:45 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Updates: Ashwin 5 wickets away from big record
Ravichandran Ashwin is only five wickets away from going past Harbhajan Singh's Test wicket tally to become the third-highest wicket-taker for the country.
- Anil Kumble - 619 wickets
- Kapil Dev - 434 wickets
- Harbhajan Singh - 417 wickets
- Ravichandran Ashwin - 413 wickets*
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 08:38 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: A chat between former teammates
Once teammates, now head coach (Dravid) and match referee (Srinath) respectively, having a discussion ahead of the third day.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 08:32 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Latham keeps it ticking
Tom Latham looked shaky in the initial few overs with a few odd deliveries troubling him, but he dug in and played his part well in the century opening stand alongside Young. More importantly, he kept the scoreboard ticking which allowed his batting partner to play his natural game.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 08:19 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Young the aggressor
With 12 fours already in his unbeaten 75, Young has looked confident playing against spinners on Day 2. On a number of occasions, the 29-year-old charged down the track against spin – and Ravindra Jadeja in particular. Despite a fair few boundaries in his innings, however, it has been a low-risk innings from the batter.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 08:15 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Updates: Highest opening partnerships for NZ (against IND in IND)
231 - Mark Richardson - Lou Vincent, Mohali 2003/04
131 - Matt Horne - Gary Stead, Ahmedabad 1999/00
129* - Tom Latham - Will Young, Kanpur 2021/22
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 08:10 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Patience key
Wickets haven't been easy on this track, specifically for spinners. There wasn't much turn on offer for the Indian spinners during the early stages of the innings, but Ashwin did trouble Tom Lathan with his sharp turners during the fag end of the day.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 08:02 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Updates: NZ 129/0
The opening pair of Tom Latham and Will Young is the seventh from New Zealand to stitch a century stand against India.
Tom Latham is the only Kiwi opener who was in two such partnerships for the opening wicket.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 07:58 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live: Latham-Young strong
Let's return to the current situation in this game, then. Tom Latham and Will Young are the first overseas pair to put a century stand against India in India in 5 years!
The last pair to do so was Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings of England in December 2016 in Chennai.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 07:55 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Gavaskar's special message for Iyer
"He (Sunil Gavaskar) motivated me a lot while giving me the cap but the one thing he told me that stayed in my mind is, 'don't look too far ahead and just enjoy yourself'," Iyer said during a post-match interview with Star Sports.
He was presented the Test cap by the Indian batting legend in presence of all Team India players and head coach Rahul Dravid.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 07:51 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live: ‘Will carry these two days with me for rest of my life’
An emotional post from Shreyas Iyer following the end of Day 2, which saw Iyer becoming the 16th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 07:47 AM
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Latham and his reviews
The left-handed New Zealand opener was adjudged out thrice on Day 3, and he achieved a hat-trick of successful reviews!
Only two batters have successfully reviewed against their dismissal thrice in a single Test innings:
Moeen Ali vs Ban Chattogram 2016/17
Tom Latham vs Ind Kanpur 2021/22
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 07:38 AM
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Brief recap of Day 2
India made a shaky start to the second day with Ravindra Jadeja departing without adding a run to his overnight score of 50. Wickets continued to fall at one end as Shreyas Iyer held fort on the other and eventually scored his maiden Test ton. The batter became the 16th Indian to slam a century on Test debut as he scored 105. Ravichandran Ashwin's handy 38-run knock took India to 345.
However, what followed was a combination of flair and patience from the Kiwi opening duo of Tom Latham and Will Young, as the two added 128 runs for the first wicket and remained unbeaten overnight. The two stuck to their plans against spinners and frustrated the Indian players throughout the second and third session, putting the visitors in control.
Sat, 27 Nov 2021 07:32 AM
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3 in Kanpur. India are in desperate need of a breakthrough as Latham and Young have added a century opening stand and remained in absolute control at the end of Day 2.