India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: Mayank, Pujara eye strong start after Gill's early fall

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4: India had a 49-run cushion after bowling the Kiwis out on 296 at fag end of Day 3 of the Kanpur Test, and will be aiming to set a strong target for the visitors later today. The side had lost the wicket of Shubman Gill late in the evening as Kyle Jamieson continued to hurt India with early setbacks in the innings. At the end of Day 3, Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten. Earlier, Axar Patel took his fifth five-wicket haul while Ashwin grabbed three wickets as India made a stellar comeback to bowl out New Zealand. (India 345 in first innings, New Zealand 296 in first innings).