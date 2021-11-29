India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 5: India look for early wickets, Ashwin eyes big record

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5: After removing Will Young cheaply on 2, India will aim to pick the remaining nine New Zealand wickets on the final day of the Kanpur Test and go 1-0 up in the ongoing two-match series. New Zealand, on the other hand, will resume Day 5 from the overnight score of 4/1 and need another 280 to win the contest. Tom Latham, who fell five runs short from a deserving century in the first innings, will start the proceedings with night-watchman William Somerville. The tourists will heavily rely on their prolific skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batter Ross Taylor to rescue them out of the danger. Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Ashwin, who is playing his 80th Test will be eyeing another milestone as he now stands a wicket away from surpassing Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker from India in the red-ball format. The carrom ball specialist has so far scalped four wickets in the match. Catch the LIVE score updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5: