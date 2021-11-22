Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Magician Shreyas Iyer leaves Mohammed Siraj stunned with card trick, BCCI shares fun video - WATCH
cricket

Magician Shreyas Iyer leaves Mohammed Siraj stunned with card trick, BCCI shares fun video - WATCH

Shreyas Iyer in the video asks Mohammed Siraj to participate in the act as Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoys the show standing close by.
A screengrab of the video 
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

In a fun video shared by BCCI on social media, India batter Shreyas Iyer can be seen weaving some card trick leaving seamer Mohammed Siraj amused. 

Iyer in the video asks Siraj to participate in the act as Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoys the show standing close by. 

“Weaving some magic with a deck of cards & blowing everyone's minds. How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned!” BCCI wrote while sharing the video.  

After a dismal show in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, Team India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy produced a scintillating show in the home series against New Zealand. The Men In Blue completed a clean sweep over their opponents in the three-match T20I series, which saw IPL stars Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel justifying their selection in the national setup. 

RELATED STORIES

The team will now lock horns in the red-ball format, which starts from November 25 in Kanpur. Virat Kohli, who was rested for the white-ball series, will return to action in the second match, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In his absence Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side and senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara is elevated to the vice-captain position for the opening Test. 

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson, who skipped the limited-over series, will also return for the red-ball matches. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand shreyas iyer mohammed siraj.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BAN vs PAK: Furious Afridi questions Bangladesh ‘if they want to progress’

Pakistan seal T20I sweep over Bangladesh in Dhaka thriller

Ex-India selector picks 3 future replacements for Pujara, Rahane in Tests

Sri Lanka on top after lacklustre batting display by West Indies in first Test
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP