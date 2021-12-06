Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin shine as India register emphatic 372-run win over New Zealand; clinch series 1-0
cricket

IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin shine as India register emphatic 372-run win over New Zealand; clinch series 1-0

India put out a dominant performance on all four days to secure a landslide victory over New Zealand in Mumbai.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham on the third day of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Opener Mayank Agarwal scored a gutsy 150 and aggressive 62 while the spinners picked 16 wickets between themselves across the two innings as India registered an emphatic 372-run victory on fourth morning of the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to clinch the two-Test series 1-0. 

India needed only 45 minutes to wrap up the game, picking all five wickets to script a massive win. Spinner Jayant Yadav picked four of them while veteran R Ashwin picked the other.

New Zealand resumed Day 4 with 400 runs to win with five wickets in hand. At almost the half-hour mark, Jayant struck four times, dismissing overnight batter Rachin Ravindra for 18, before picking two more off consecutive deliveries in his next over to get rid of Kyle Jamieson and Tom Southee for a duck and finally dismissing Will Somerville for 1. 

Ashwin picked the final wicket of the morning as he completed his share of four-fer, having earlier dismissed the two openers and Ross Taylor on Day 3. 

RELATED STORIES

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4

India had declared their second innings on 276/7 after Mayank Agarwal added to his impressive performance in the first innings with a solid 62, while both Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on their half-centuries with each scoring 47.

Ajaz Patel, who etched his name in history as the only third bowler with 10 wickets in an innings, reached another feat as he secured the highest match figures against India in a Test (14/227).

Earlier in the first innings, Mayank's 150 had single-handedly carried India to 325, with able assistance from Axar Patel, who scored his maiden half-century. 

Mohammed Siraj then delivered a sensational spell with the new ball picking three wickets before the spinners took on the responsibility to fold New Zealand for just 62. It was the total score ever recorded by a team against India and the lowest in 34 years in India. 

"I think it was good to finish the series as winners, came close in Kanpur, not able to get that last wicket, had to work hard here. This result seems one-sided, but right through the series, we were made to work hard. There have been phases where we were behind and had to fight back, credit to the team. Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities. Yes, we were missing a few senior players," said Rahul Dravid after the game who won his first Test series for India as head coach.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP