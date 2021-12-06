IND vs NZ: Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin shine as India register emphatic 372-run win over New Zealand; clinch series 1-0

Opener Mayank Agarwal scored a gutsy 150 and aggressive 62 while the spinners picked 16 wickets between themselves across the two innings as India registered an emphatic 372-run victory on fourth morning of the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to clinch the two-Test series 1-0.

India needed only 45 minutes to wrap up the game, picking all five wickets to script a massive win. Spinner Jayant Yadav picked four of them while veteran R Ashwin picked the other.

New Zealand resumed Day 4 with 400 runs to win with five wickets in hand. At almost the half-hour mark, Jayant struck four times, dismissing overnight batter Rachin Ravindra for 18, before picking two more off consecutive deliveries in his next over to get rid of Kyle Jamieson and Tom Southee for a duck and finally dismissing Will Somerville for 1.

Ashwin picked the final wicket of the morning as he completed his share of four-fer, having earlier dismissed the two openers and Ross Taylor on Day 3.

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4

India had declared their second innings on 276/7 after Mayank Agarwal added to his impressive performance in the first innings with a solid 62, while both Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on their half-centuries with each scoring 47.

Ajaz Patel, who etched his name in history as the only third bowler with 10 wickets in an innings, reached another feat as he secured the highest match figures against India in a Test (14/227).

Earlier in the first innings, Mayank's 150 had single-handedly carried India to 325, with able assistance from Axar Patel, who scored his maiden half-century.

Mohammed Siraj then delivered a sensational spell with the new ball picking three wickets before the spinners took on the responsibility to fold New Zealand for just 62. It was the total score ever recorded by a team against India and the lowest in 34 years in India.

"I think it was good to finish the series as winners, came close in Kanpur, not able to get that last wicket, had to work hard here. This result seems one-sided, but right through the series, we were made to work hard. There have been phases where we were behind and had to fight back, credit to the team. Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities. Yes, we were missing a few senior players," said Rahul Dravid after the game who won his first Test series for India as head coach.

