'Never looked like he was playing his first game': Ex-India player impressed with Harshal's 'unbelievable' performance

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was mighty impressed with debutant Harshal Patel's performance in the second T20I against New Zealand on Friday at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. His 2 for 25 played a key role in India's seven-wicket win in the game and subsequently the unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Patel, the purple cap winner of IPL 2021, was handed his debut cap by former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar after Mohammed Siraj incurred an injury on his hand. The same weapon slower deliveries- that handed his 32 wickets in IPL 2021, played its magic in dismissing Glenn Phillips (34) and Daryl Mitchell (31).

"Harshal Patel was unbelievable. It never looked like he was playing his first game. Very impressed with his effort. That is what 8-10 years of first-class cricket and a fabulous IPL season can do to you.

"You play your first game for India, you know your game much better. You are no more a rookie and if you have done that in IPL, which is high-quality cricket, when you have had that kind of success, you come here and feel you can continue doing the same thing.

"That is what Harshal has done tonight. Really happy for him because he has delivered on the big stage today," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

The debutant was adjudged the Player of the Match following his impressive show.

"It's a great feeling playing for the country. I love the game and the ultimate goal for any player is to play for the country, it's an honour, it's a privilege and I'm not going to take it for granted.

"Rahul (Dravid) sir has always told me that once you are done with the preparations, you gotta go out there and enjoy the game. I've reached here on the back of a good IPL, so it's a satisfying moment for me," Patel said on Star Sports

