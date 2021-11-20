Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Never looked like he was playing his first game': Ex-India player impressed with Harshal's 'unbelievable' performance
cricket

'Never looked like he was playing his first game': Ex-India player impressed with Harshal's 'unbelievable' performance

Harshal's 2 for 25 played a key role in India's seven-wicket win in the game and subsequently the unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Indian bowler Harshal Patel being greeted by his skipper Rohit Sharma after dismissing New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips during their 2nd Twenty20 cricket match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was mighty impressed with debutant Harshal Patel's performance in the second T20I against New Zealand on Friday at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. His 2 for 25 played a key role in India's seven-wicket win in the game and subsequently the unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Patel, the purple cap winner of IPL 2021, was handed his debut cap by former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar after Mohammed Siraj incurred an injury on his hand. The same weapon slower deliveries- that handed his 32 wickets in IPL 2021, played its magic in dismissing Glenn Phillips (34) and Daryl Mitchell (31).

"Harshal Patel was unbelievable. It never looked like he was playing his first game. Very impressed with his effort. That is what 8-10 years of first-class cricket and a fabulous IPL season can do to you.

ALSO READ: 'If draft system doesn’t put ceiling, he will be most expensive player': Aakash makes a prediction for IPL 2022 auction

"You play your first game for India, you know your game much better. You are no more a rookie and if you have done that in IPL, which is high-quality cricket, when you have had that kind of success, you come here and feel you can continue doing the same thing.

RELATED STORIES

"That is what Harshal has done tonight. Really happy for him because he has delivered on the big stage today," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

The debutant was adjudged the Player of the Match following his impressive show.

"It's a great feeling playing for the country. I love the game and the ultimate goal for any player is to play for the country, it's an honour, it's a privilege and I'm not going to take it for granted.

"Rahul (Dravid) sir has always told me that once you are done with the preparations, you gotta go out there and enjoy the game. I've reached here on the back of a good IPL, so it's a satisfying moment for me," Patel said on Star Sports

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand harshal patel
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP