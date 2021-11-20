'If draft system doesn’t put ceiling, he will be most expensive player': Aakash makes a prediction for IPL 2022 auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Friday made a huge prediction for the mega auction ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, picking who might be the most expensive player at the event. Aakash's prediction came during the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday. Any guesses then?

Aakash feels that if this player does somehow end up in the auction and there is no limit on a player's salary, he might just become the most expensive player at the event, wildly guessing the amount to be more than INR 20 crores.

"If KL Rahul ends up in the auction…and if the draft system doesn’t put a ceiling on a player’s salary…he will easily be the most expensive player in the upcoming auction. 20 Crore +," he tweeted.

If KL Rahul ends up in the auction…and if the draft system doesn’t put a ceiling on a player’s salary…he will easily be the most expensive player in the upcoming auction. 20 Crore +. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2021

Rahul scored a 49-ball 65 against New Zealand on Saturday, his fourth half-century score in last five T20Is. He was also part of a record 117-run opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma which helped India complete the chase of 154 with 16 balls to spare.

ALSO READ: ‘Already thinking about next T20 WC’: Zaheer impressed with India's 'proactive move' in Ranchi

Aakash was particularly impressed with the six Rahul smashed against Adam Milne in the 11th over of the chase that brought up his half-century. It was a fuller delivery, well outside off and Rahul sliced it flat over deep extra cover for a maximum.

Name a batsman who hits pacers over covers better than KL Rahul. Unreal skills. #IndvNZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2021

Rahul hit six boundaries and two sixes en route to his knock before being dismissed in the 14th over by Tim Southee.

India will play the final T20I on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.