India vs New Zealand: "Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar are world-class spinners': Coach Gary Stead says key for NZ will be to adapt

Ahead of the 1st India vs New Zealand Test match in Kanpur, NZ head coach Gary Stead talked about the factors that will be key for his side while facing the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. 
India vs New Zealand: "R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel are world-class spinners': Coach Gary Stead says key for NZ will be to adapt(BCCI)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead, ahead of the 1st Test against India at Green Park in Kanpur, lauded India spinners R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel, calling them"world-class" and also talked about how his batters can tackle them.

In a press conference, Stead post ANI that in order to succeed in such conditions, NZ batters will need to adapt quickly. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the two-match Test series which gets underway from Thursday.

"I think whenever you come here and face the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar Patel, who are world-class spinners in this environment as well. For us it's about being able to adapt quickly to what the surface is telling us and what is right in front of us," said Stead while replying to a query from ANI during a virtual press conference.

"Sometimes when you start the match, it may not be spinning too much but it does come later on. So having multiple ideas or ways to challenge the bowlers back will be something that will be important to our group," he added.

Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme will miss the Test series due to bio-secure bubbles fatigue.

The New Zealand coach said Boult wanted to get "mentally refreshed" after spending quite an amount of time in bio-bubble.

"Trent Boult has been a fine bowler for New Zealand for a long long period of time but we made the decision that the best thing for him was to get home in order to be mentally refreshed. I also know India is doing a similar thing with some of their players as well," said Boult.

"And I think that's the sign of the COVID world that we live in. It's not New Zealand who will miss Boult but I think India will also miss some of their players," he added.

Stead also informed that all New Zealand players are available for selection for the first Test which gets underway from Thursday.

(With Agency inputs)

