Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh for huge India record
cricket

India vs New Zealand: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh for huge India record

With the wicket of Will Young in the second innings, Ashwin reached a historic Indian milestone.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action during the second day of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Saturday.(ANI )
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued on his exemplary run on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Ashwin gave India the opening breakthrough, dismissing Kiwi captain Tom Latham for a record eighth time in Tests (joined-highest with Stuart Broad). He eventually ended the day with figures of 3/27 in 17 overs.

With his second wicket of the innings where he dismissed Will Young on 20, Ashwin reached a historic Indian milestone. The off-spinner went past stalwarts Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in taking 50 wickets in a calendar year for the most number of times (4).

Ashwin took 62 wickets in 2015, 72 wickets in 2016 and 56 wickets in 2016. Both, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble took 50+ wickets in three different years each. 

Most instances by Indian bowlers picking 50+ wickets in calendar year:

  • Ravichandran Ashwin (4) - 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021
  • Harbhajan Singh (3) - 2001, 2002, 2008
  • Anil Kumble (3) - 1999, 2004, 2006
  • Kapil Dev (2) - 1979, 1983

With 51 wickets so far, Ashwin will have an opportunity to add to his tally on Day 4. India are five wickets away from winning the Mumbai Test.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the first Test, Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. The off-spinner, with 426 Test wickets so far, is only 9 dismissals away from overtaking India's second-highest wicket-taker, Kapil Dev.

Ashwin also stands one wicket away from surpassing the great Richard Hadlee in most wickets in the rivalry contest.

He had earlier surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi with his six wickets in Kanpur to become India's highest wicket-taker in the contest. Hadlee had picked 65 wickets in 14 Tests against India.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP