India vs New Zealand: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh for huge India record

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued on his exemplary run on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test against New Zealand. Ashwin gave India the opening breakthrough, dismissing Kiwi captain Tom Latham for a record eighth time in Tests (joined-highest with Stuart Broad). He eventually ended the day with figures of 3/27 in 17 overs.

With his second wicket of the innings where he dismissed Will Young on 20, Ashwin reached a historic Indian milestone. The off-spinner went past stalwarts Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in taking 50 wickets in a calendar year for the most number of times (4).

Ashwin took 62 wickets in 2015, 72 wickets in 2016 and 56 wickets in 2016. Both, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble took 50+ wickets in three different years each.

Most instances by Indian bowlers picking 50+ wickets in calendar year:

Ravichandran Ashwin (4) - 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021

Harbhajan Singh (3) - 2001, 2002, 2008

Anil Kumble (3) - 1999, 2004, 2006

Kapil Dev (2) - 1979, 1983

With 51 wickets so far, Ashwin will have an opportunity to add to his tally on Day 4. India are five wickets away from winning the Mumbai Test.

Earlier in the first Test, Ashwin went past Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. The off-spinner, with 426 Test wickets so far, is only 9 dismissals away from overtaking India's second-highest wicket-taker, Kapil Dev.

Ashwin also stands one wicket away from surpassing the great Richard Hadlee in most wickets in the rivalry contest.

He had earlier surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi with his six wickets in Kanpur to become India's highest wicket-taker in the contest. Hadlee had picked 65 wickets in 14 Tests against India.

