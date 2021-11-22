‘That was a big plus’: Ex-India batting coach analyses Rohit Sharma and co after clean sweep over New Zealand

After a disappointing show in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, the Men In Blue found the lost rhythm as they completed a clean sweep over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series.

The team rested most of the senior pros and showed faith on the latest stars of the Indian Premier League, who passed the test with flying colours. Harshal Patel, who bagged the Purple Cap in the latest edition of the T20 league, impressed with his clinical bowling display, even winning the player of the match award in his first outing.

Venkatesh Iyer, who has been deemed as the find of the tournament, also got a chance to don the India colours in the series and he did justice to his selection.

Analysing the performance of the Rohit Sharma-led unit in the three-match T20I series, former India batting coach hailed Patel, calling his bowling “a big plus” for the team.

"How Harshal Patel took his chance in his debut match was really impressive because he's someone who's been known to rely a lot on his slow ball variations and in a match wherein there was a lot of dew," said Bangar on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

"Despite that, he overcame that challenge and bowled really well with a wet ball and still used his variations, with cutters and slow bouncers. I felt that was a big plus for the Indian team as well," he added.

Bangar also hailed the bowling display by India's spin duo R Ashwin and Axar Patel, who didn't allow the Kiwi batters to score freely in the middle overs.

"They (India) have been very professional, they have been put under the pump a bit by the New Zealand openers but the way Indian spinners have responded in the middle overs has been fantastic," said Bangar.

"So, Ashwin and Axar Patel both bowling well in tandem has really worked well for the Indian team in the middle overs and when they were chasing, I felt that the form that both the openers are turning out on a consistent basis has been really clinical for the Indian team performances in the series so far," he added.

He also didn't leave out Bhuvneshwar Kumar, calling his delivery that dismissed New Zealand's T20 World Cup star Daryl Mitchell a “dream”.

"Can't take anything away from somebody like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who's got his swing back because whenever he's played and he's bowled with that new ball, he's got his swing back," said Bangar.

"The wicket that he took in the first match of Daryl Mitchell was a dream and it augers really well for the Indian team because he's somebody who can give you those initial breakthroughs in the first six overs inside the powerplay and that sets any opposition on the back foot," he added.

