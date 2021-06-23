IND vs NZ: Shami reveals interesting change brought in by Indian bowlers for WTC final

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is headed for an exciting finish despite several delays due to rain. The all-important match is into its reserve day with India batting in the second innings. New Zealand looked in control of the match on Day 3 when Devon Conway and Kane Williamson were in the middle. But Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma brought India back into the match on Day 5.

Ishant picked up three wickets while Shami got four scalps as India dismissed New Zealand for 249 runs in their first innings. India scored 64 runs at the loss of two wickets with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the crease at the end of Day 5. With the wicket providing plenty of assistance to bowlers, chasing in the fourth innings might become difficult for the Kiwis.

Shami, who was the catalyst of India’s comeback on Tuesday, talked about the wicket and his outlook towards the game after coming back from injury.

“It's difficult if you come after injury and you are given responsibility in such conditions. The doubt obviously comes to my mind but I overcame it on the field because of the positive mindset. Our management always says to keep a positive mindset and that is what I did,” Shami said on Star Sports.

Shami also revealed some insights into the changes brought in for the WTC final.

“There was only one change. Even in the practice matches, we could see that the released ball was swinging more and the ball hitting the deck was coming back in. I was using the crease. There was a concerted effort to bowl at the stumps. The ball that is hitting should come inside and the bowler who is releasing should go away,” Shami said.

India would need Shami to again be at his best when they decide to bowl in the fourth innings of the WTC final.