India vs New Zealand: Statistical preview of the first ODI in Napier

India take on New Zealand in the first ODI in Napier on Wednesday. The Men in Blue lost their last ODI series in New Zealand 4-0 and therefore Virat Kohli’s team will be raring to set the record straight in this five-match ODI series. The visitors are high on confidence after winning the three-match series against Australia and they would look to confirm their team combination for the World Cup later this year.

Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this clash -

282: Average first innings score at Napier extrapolated over last 10 ODIs is 282 excluding rain-affected matches.

6/10: Chasing teams have won 6 out of the last 10 ODIs at Napier

0: No Indian captain has scored an ODI ton in New Zealand. The highest score by an Indian captain in New Zealand is 85*by MS Dhoni against Zimbabwe at Auckland in 2015.

2/6: India has won 2 ODIs at Napier out off the 6 ODIs played here.

60: Ross Taylor needs 60 runs to complete 1000 runs against India in ODIs. He will be the 3rd NZ player to do so after NJ Astle - 1207 runs, and SP Fleming 1098 runs.

85.23: Virat Kohli’s batting average as skipper, the best by any ODI skipper (min. 1000 runs).

10: Shikhar Dhawan is only 10 runs away from completing 5,000 runs in ODIs. With Dhawan having batted 117 times prior to this match, he can become the joint 4th fastest with BC Lara (118) to reach this landmark after Kohli (114), Viv Richards (114) and Amla (101) if he gets the 10 runs in this innings.

10: Ravindra Jadeja is 10 runs away from completing 2,000 ODI runs. He will become the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and 3rd Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar.

1: Mohammed Shami is 1 wicket away from completing 100 ODI wickets.

1: Kuldeep Yadav is 1 wicket away from completing 50 ODI wickets outside India. His split is as follow: 39 away wickets and 10 at neutral venues.

53: Ambati Rayudu is 53 runs away from completing 1,000 ODI runs outside India.

50: Kedar Jadhav will be playing his 50th ODI for India, if he takes the field at Napier.

55: K Jadhav needs 55 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs for India. He will be the joint 9th fastest Indian to reach this landmark if he gets these runs in the 1st ODI vs NZ.

9: The number of wickets Jadeja needs to complete 50 away wickets in ODIs. His current split is as follow: 79 home wickets, 41 away wickets and 51 in neutral conditions.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 20:34 IST