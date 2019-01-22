India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli ‘the captain’ can achieve this landmark against New Zealand in ODIs

Virat Kohli can get to a milestone that no other Indian captain has been able to achieve in the history of ODI cricket. If the Indian captain scores a century in the five-match ODI series then he will become the first-ever Indian skipper to score an ODI century in New Zealand. At the moment, MS Dhoni holds the record for the highest score by an Indian captain in New Zealand. He scored 85* against Zimbabwe in Auckland in 2015.

Virat Kohli holds the record for the best batting average by any ODI captain - 85.23 (minimum of 1000 runs). The Delhi batsman has a century as a player in New Zealand, but he will be certainly looking to notch a century as captain in this series.

Kohli on Tuesday acknowledged that the series against New Zealand would serve as a preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and will try out a few players to see how they react in different situations.

“There needs to be a collective effort towards refining ourselves as a team, approaching the World Cup. If we need to try out a few players here and there to see how they react in different situations or different positions in the team, we are open to doing that as well,” Kohli said on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand.

“We do not want to be too rigid because you have to flexible in your mind and in your preparation to be able to be competitive in a big tournament like the World Cup,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 19:46 IST