‘The big boys will be back for South Africa series’: Gavaskar roots for 'young brigade' ahead of final T20I

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar had a word of advice for the Men In Blue as they gear up to take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Kolkata. With India enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the former India captain suggested that the team should make use of the opportunity and field some new faces in the playing XI.

He also explained that India have so far made just one change in the series, which came after Mohammed Siraj was injured. Harshal Patel, who replaced the seamer, made use of the opportunity and earned the player of the match award in his international debut.

Gavaskar made the remarks in his latest column on the Times of India.

"The injury to Mohammed Siraj gave an opportunity to Harshal Patel to show that he can do at the international level what he just did in the IPL. That one change in the playing XI may have happened because of an injury, but if there are no injuries, would Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma want to have a look at some others like Avesh Khan and play Ishan Kishan in Rishab Pant’s place?" Gavaskar wrote.

Gavaskar also mentioned that with Virat Kohli and other key players rested, the team have a chance to try out some new faces as the seniors will look for game time once they return.

“When a player is in form, he wants to capitalize on that and not let go of it, so KL Rahul, who has been splendid, would not want a break, neither will Bhuvaneshwar and Deepak Chahar, who have just returned to the team. There are plenty of T20Is that India play before the World Cup next year in Australia.”

“So there are plenty of opportunities to try new talent. The big boys like Kohli, Bumrah rested for this series, will also be back for the South Africa series, so the chance to have a look at some of the young brigade is now, especially since the series has been won,” he further wrote.

Meanwhile, the former India batter also emphasised on the fact that Eden Gardens, the venue for the third T20I, has been a good ground for debutants, citing the example of Rohit Sharma's Test debut and said he looks forward to see a couple of new faces in the line-up.

"Eden Gardens has seen some spectacular debuts, including skipper Rohit Sharma’s Test debut, so don’t be surprised to see a couple of new faces in the final T20I," added Gavaskar.

