'It's a perfect gift from him': Suryakumar Yadav teases Mumbai Indians teammate Trent Boult after match-winning knock

A delighted Suryakumar Yadav, who anchored India to a thrilling five-wicket win over New Zealand in the series opener in Jaipur, was in mood for more fun after the contest. The middle-order batter scored a sensational 62 off 40 deliveries, which included six 4s and three 6s, as the hosts completed the 165-run chase in 19.4 overs.

He was eventually dismissed by Boult in the 17th over but by the time the contest was almost in India's pockets despite the nervy ending. Suryakumar chuckled about the missed-chance, thanking the Kiwi speedster for dropping him, which he called was a “perfect gift from him” to his wife, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

Suryakumar was dropped by Boult while batting on 57 in the 16th over bowled by interim Kiwi skipper Tim Southee as the ball trickled to the boundary ropes.

"About Trent, it's my wife's birthday also and it's a perfect gift from him," the Team India batter, remarked about the missed chance after being named as the player of the match.

Both Boult and Suryakumar share the same dressing room while playing in the Indian Premier League.

Speaking on his match-winning show, the 31-year-old mentioned that he tries to stick to his basics and aims to replicate what he has been doing during the nets. Suryakumar also credited the pitch for his success after a moderately quiet T20 World Cup.

“I have not been doing anything different, just being myself whatever I have doing since the last 3-4 years. I bat the same way in the nets and replicate the same in the middle. I try and put a lot of pressure on myself in the nets, for example if I get out I just try to come out of the nets and try and think what better I could have done and it really helps when I play in the middle. The ball was coming on nicely with the dew coming in and later on it became really slow but in the end happy to be on the winning side. I would have loved to finish the game but that's how you learn and move forward,” he said.

India now lead the three-match series 1-0 and they will now meet in the second encounter, which will be played in Ranchi on Friday.