India vs New Zealand | 'That is a sure sign of panic': Gavaskar warns Kohli and co. against 'too many changes' in XI
cricket

India vs New Zealand | 'That is a sure sign of panic': Gavaskar warns Kohli and co. against 'too many changes' in XI

The Indian batting legend shot out a warning for Team India ahead of the side's all-important game against New Zealand on Sunday.
File photo of Sunil Gavaskar. (Twitter)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 01:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Team India will be returning to action after a six-day break on Sunday when the side takes on New Zealand in its second match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. India faced a crushing 10-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the edition last Sunday, and another loss could potentially dent the side's campaign.

After a heavy defeat to Babar Azam's men, there have been multiple calls from fans and experts alike to make changes in the India XI. However, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that too many changes will be a “sure sign of panic.”

The Indian batting legend further said that Hardik Pandya's fitness remains the team's only concern ahead of the game against New Zealand.

“They wouldn't be looking to make too many changes after a defeat for that is a sure sign of panic and frankly, there is no need for that. The only concern would be the shoulder injury to Hardik Pandya and he is reported to have bowled a few deliveries in the nets which encourages the belief that he could be the sixth bowler if required in the team,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Khaleej Times.

The former Indian captain also said that the match-up between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult will make for interesting viewing. The Indian opener was dismissed on a golden duck by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in the side's opening match against Pakistan, re-evoking Rohit's struggles against left-arm fast bowling.

“What will be interesting to see is how Trent Boult bowls to Rohit Sharma. In the game against Pakistan Kane Williamson seemed to have erred in not giving the new ball to Boult. The white ball swings and seams for barely a few overs and your best bowler has to be given the hard new ball and not brought on after a few overs have been bowled,” wrote Gavaskar.

Topics
t20 world cup team india virat kohli
