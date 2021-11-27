‘There is an unwritten rule in this Indian team’: Laxman on Iyer's place in 2nd Test Playing XI vs NZ after Kanpur ton

Is the question even relevant? Shreyas Iyer, on his debut, scored a century for India, against the defending World Test Champions New Zealand, batting at No.5, when both the senior batters were sent back to the dug-out. There shouldn't be a shred of doubt, should there? But Iyer was never among the first XI preferences hadn't it been for KL Rahul's injury. And he made the most of the opportunity. Hence the question - does he retain his spot for the second Test next week week when captain Virat Kohli returns to the team?

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman answered it recalling the Karun Nair incident, admitting it to be an unwritten rule in this Indian side. Back in 2016, during a home series against England, Nair had scored a phenomenal 303 but was rested for the next game to make way to Ajinkya Rahane who had missed out that Test match.

Laxman, in conversation with Star Sports during the lunch break on day 2 of the first Test in Kanpur, said that Iyer will have to make way for Kohli, who was not part of the Indian squad for the first Test, although he added that the youngster's century will add pressure on struggling Ajinkya Rahane.

"Yes very very interesting but there is an unwritten rule in this Indian team which we had seen even when Karun Nair got a triple hundred and Ajinkya Rahane came back and unfortunately Nair had to miss out and Rahane got back to his original position. So that's exactly what's going to happen. Iyer played because Kohli was not available for this Test match. But having said that there will be a lot of pressure on Ajinkya Rahane. Last couple of years hasn't been great and he hasn't been performing to his potential and the calibre he has got. But in the next game, Iyer will have to make way for Virat Kohli," he said.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull too agreed with the veteran Indian saying that the management are now aware of his capabilities, although he still needs to work on a few things.

"I agree with VVS. You get an opportunity when someone misses out or unavailable but they are still the incumbent. Your time will come and they have got options if they wanted to leave Pujara out and bat Shubman at No.3 if they want Rahane to lead. But don't see that happening at this point of time. They know Iyer can play Test cricket and his capabilities. There are a couple of things to work on," he added.

The second Test begins from December 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

