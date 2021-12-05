'Whatever move India made they were still on top': NZ legend gives verdict on Kohli's decision to not enforce follow-on

India, after posting 325 in the first innings, bundled out New Zealand for a paltry 62 in response in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sitting on a 263-run lead, Virat Kohli had an option of enforcing the follow-on on Day 2. However, he decided against it and sparked a raging debate on social media and in the cricketing fraternity. Daniel Vettori, former NZ spinner, too jumped on the bandwagon, defending Kohli's decision to bat again.

India only took 28.1 overs to bundle out the Black Caps out in Mumbai. And keeping that aspect in mind, Vettori, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, said that Kohli must have done it to manage his bowlers' workload.

"Most captains around the world sort of tend to urge towards not enforcing the follow-on. Mainly to rest bowlers because of managing their workload. However, India bowled only 28-29 overs and yes Kohli could've chosen to opt for follow-on and make huge inroads into New Zealand. But he didn't. And I don't think there's anything wrong with it. It'll make it incredibly difficult for New Zealand to make a comeback. It's almost impossible."

He added: "So therefore whatever move India made they were still on top. It's just that people in the background love to see a follow-on enforced to see the side attack."

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer was also in support of Kohli's decision, opining that some of the out-of-touch batters can use this time to get some runs.

"There's so much time left in the match, there's nothing wrong with batting again. India have a very big tour of South Africa coming up, so the out of form batters can get some time in the middle. It's better than having any nets. So if Pujara gets runs, Kohli gets runs, it'll be great. There are still 3 days left in the game. If the batters gain a bit of confidence, there's nothing wrong with that," Jaffer said.

At Stumps, India reached 69/0, extending their lead by 332 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara, who opened in place of Shubman Gill. remained unbeaten on 29, while Mayank Agarwal got to 38.