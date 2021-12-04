'Can't understand the logic': Fans on Twitter left baffled after India's Kohli decides against enforcing follow-on vs NZ

After losing all their 10 wickets to one man in Ajaz Patel, India bounced backed exceptionally well to skittle New Zealand out for a paltry 62 in their first innings of the second Test in Mumbai on Saturday. Skipper Virat Kohli, with his team sitting on a 263-run lead, had a chance to enforce the follow-on but he decided against it and that did not leave a lot of fans on Twitter particularly happy.

Courtest of Mayank Agarwal's brilliant 150, India posted 325. Ajaz Patel became only the third player after Anil Kumble and Jim Laker to bag all 10 wickets in a single innings of a Test. Despite handing his side the momentum, the hosts managed to wreak havoc with the ball. And when India decided to bat again, fans took to the micro-blogging site to express their displeasure.

ALSO READ| India vs New Zealand: Kiwis register historic low in Mumbai Test, break 34-year-old record

Check out some of the fan reactions:

Rest of India: Follow on de do

Indian team: pic.twitter.com/1MXU8rXqqZ — darshan karkera (@darshanJkarkera) December 4, 2021

Could it be the reason that India don't want to bat 4th for not giving the follow on to New Zealand...?? #AskTheExpert — Hitesh Soni (@Urs_Hitesh_Soni) December 4, 2021

Can any one explain why India didn't ask NZ to follow on... Any specific reason or routine of @imVkohli jazab decision?? @AMP86793444 @HaryaxPathak @drharshaljoshi — ganesh Srinivasa🪔🧨🧨🧨🪔 (@thisis_drgsp) December 4, 2021

India should have enforced follow on.@ThePreityEffect — R A J A T (@RajatScorpio) December 4, 2021

Sports channels are lucky that India did not enforce the follow-on.



Besutiful blue skies now anyway! #cricket #INDvzNZ — Raj (@trilobite_1970) December 4, 2021

Lead over 260runs, India bowled under 30 overs.



Can’t understand logic of not imposing follow-on. #INDvzNZ — PK Sachinist (@pksachinist) December 4, 2021

India not enforcing the follow on is cruel and unusual. #INDvNZL — Tony Watson (@WattoTony) December 4, 2021

New Zealand also broke a 34-year-old record for the lowest score on Indian soil. India were bowled out on 75 against West Indies in Delhi.

ALSO READ| VIDEO: 'Maybe my eyes are deceiving me': Ashwin's review after being clean bowled sparks laughter riot on Twitter -WATCH

The Kiwis were caught in a web of spin as India's formidable attack claimed seven wickets while Mohammed Siraj picked the first three wickets of the innings to dismantle the New Zealand batting order. As many as 8 New Zealand batters failed to cross two figures, while Kyle Jamieson registered the highest score in the innings (17).

New Zealand's 62 in 28.1 overs was the lowest Tests total against India, the lowest Tests total for New Zealand against India, and the lowest Tests total at the Wankhede Stadium in the Maharashtra capital of Mumbai.

dsdssd

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON