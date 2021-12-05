IND vs NZ: Why Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill didn't take the field during final session of Day 3? BCCI provides update

Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill did not take the field during the final session on day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they both incurred injuries for which they have been “advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure.”

Mayank had incurred an injury while batting in the second innings. He had copped a blow on his right arm while looking to play the pull shot against a shortish delivery from Tim Southee.

Gill, on the other hand, had injured his finger while fielding in Day 2.

“Mayank Agarwal got hit on his right forearm while batting in the second innings. He has been advised not to take the field as a precautionary measure," BCCI tweeted after the start of the third session on Sunday.

"Shubman Gill got a cut on his right middle finger while fielding yesterday. He will not be taking the field today.”

Mayank had earlier scored an aggressive 62 while Gill, who played at No.3 in the second innings, scored 47 off 75 as India set a mighty target of 540 against New Zealand in the second Test.

The two were supported by a 47-run knock from Cheteshwar Pujara, who opened for India on Day 2. Axar Patel notched up an aggressive 26-ball 41 on Sunday to power India's lead well past 500. Ajaz Patel, remained the pick of the bowlers and he claimed four more wickets to script the best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in India.

New Zealand had drawn the first Test in Kanpur last week.

