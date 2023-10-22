India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Match 21: IND vs NZ head-to-head and form guide

Over the past week, the picturesque city of Dharamsala witnessed its first snowfall of the season. But on Sunday, it is going to be a rather heated atmosphere at the HPCA Stadium in the city, when the World Cup hosts an epic showdown between India and New Zealand. The two sides, still undefeated in the tournament, will square off with the Kiwis holding an edge with a higher Net Run Rate (NRR).

Pune: India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh(PTI)

New Zealand made an emphatic start to the tournament, humbling defending champions England by nine wickets. They continued their dominant form with convincing victories over the Netherlands (by 99 runs), Bangladesh (by eight wickets), and Afghanistan (by 149 runs).

On the other hand, India has been a force to be reckoned with in the tournament. They started with a six-wicket win over Australia, followed by convincing triumphs over Afghanistan (by eight wickets), arch-rivals Pakistan (by seven wickets), and Bangladesh (by seven wickets). Despite their contrasting styles of play, both New Zealand and India boast impressive winning records, with only a slight difference in their net run rates – New Zealand's at 1.923, just ahead of India's 1.659.

As the two sides clash at the picturesque venue in Dharamsala, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head stats in ODIs

In ODI cricket, India and New Zealand have played a total of 116 matches. Among these, India have emerged victorious in 58 games, while New Zealand won 50 matches. Additionally, 7 matches concluded without a result, and 1 match ended in a tie. The two last clashed in a bilateral series in January earlier this year, when India emerged victorious 2-1.

Head to Head stats in World Cups

The two sides have competed in nine 50-over World Cup matches; out of these, New Zealand secured victories in 5 while India emerged as winners on three occasions. One match ended without a result. The most recent World Cup clash between these teams took place in 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester, where Kane Williamson's men registered a close win to enter the World Cup final.

Form guide

India: W, W, W, W, L (last five games)

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, W

Did you know?

Shubman Gill is just 14 runs away from reaching 2000 runs in ODIs. If he accomplishes this feat in this game, he will surpass Hashim Amla's record (40 innings) as the quickest to reach the 2000-run milestone in ODI cricket (38 innings).

