India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ head-to-head and form guide

India vs New Zealand, World Cup semifinal: Team India has been enjoying a great run in the ongoing men's ODI World Cup, having won all the nine matches they've played so far. The team has displayed impeccable form and decimated every opponent on their way to the semifinals. While the team would look to maintain the winning momentum, standing in their way will be New Zealand, who have a reputation to dent India's hope at major ICC events.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 first semi-final match between Indian and New Zealand, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai(PTI)

Addressing the same during the pre-match presser Rohit Sharma mentioned the focus is on the present. Also India's winning streak will also give fans some assurance. The two teams had also met in the league stage in Dharamsala, which India won by four wickets.

While New Zealand will look to avenge the loss, India too have some unfinished business with the Black Caps. It was the same opponent who eliminated India out of the previous World Cup, which was also a semifinal. Two years later New Zealand defeated India in the World Test Championship final.

However, considering recent form India appear favourites heading into the contest. While India are still unbeaten, New Zealand endured four defeats on the trot, putting their campaign into disarray.

As the two sides are set to clash in the first semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head

India and New Zealand have met 117 times, out of which India have emerged victorious 59 times, while New Zealand have won 50 matches. Seven matches concluded without producing any result, while one ended in a tie. The two last clashed in a bilateral series in January earlier this year, which India won 2-1.

India vs New Zealand: Head to Head stats in World Cups

The two teams have met ten times in ODI World Cups and New Zealand hold the edge in the showpiece event. New Zealand have emerged victorious five times, while India have won four matches, the fourth coming in the league stage. One match ended without a result.

India vs New Zealand: Last five meetings

India have won the last four encounters between the two sides, while New Zealand have won just once.

India vs New Zealand: Form guide (last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

India: WWWWW

New Zealand: WLLLL

India vs New Zealand: Do you know

India currently have the most wickets (85), best economy rate (4.5), best average (19.6) and best strike rate (26.2) among all teams in the World Cup.

