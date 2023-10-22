India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 spectacle halted briefly as dense fog engulfs Dharamsala

In a first, the World Cup 2023 game between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala has been temporarily halted due to a thick layer of fog that has descended on the HPCA Stadium. India, in their chase of 274, were 100/2 in 15.2 overs, when a massive sheet of haze-cum-fog made it difficult for play to go on, forcing the players off the field after visibility was impacted. After a delay of some 10-odd minutes, the blanket of fog subsided and play resumed without any deduction in overs or revised speculation. Matches in the past have been interrupted due to rain, intruders, animal invasions and even excessive sun, but with the city celebrating the onset of early winters, the fog interruption is quite out of the ordinary.

New Zealand's Tom Latham and Trent Boult walk off as play is stopped due to bad weather(REUTERS)

The first signs of interruption became imminent in the 15th over when the stadium got shrouded in mist. The stadium is built at an altitude of 1457 meters above sea level. With the effect of the low hanging clouds of the mountains making its presence felt, the umpires decided to have a chat. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, the two Indian batters out in the middle looked equally confused but since it was nothing more than a passing… err, fog at first… play went on as usual.

The next over is when the visibility really took a hit, to an extent that even viewing the action unfold from the press box took some effort. With the conditions getting worse, at first the New Zealand players raised their concerns, following which Kohli and Shreyas joined in, looking equally miffed. And rightly so. After India had lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in a space of three overs, Shreyas had raced to 21 off nine balls and Kohli had gotten off the mark with a crisp boundary. Everytime there is a break in play, it affects the concentration of batters too.

DRS rules quickly came into the equation once the players headed back. If the match hadn't resumed after the interruption, the on-air commentators made it clear that the players would have remained off the field until conditions improved. Had the game been curtailed into a 20-over chase, India would have been required to score 24 runs from the remaining 4.2 overs.

Fortunately for India, they resumed all guns blazing, with Kohli smacking a couple of more fours off Ferguson to settle the nerves.

