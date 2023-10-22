India vs New Zealand Live Score World Cup 2023: Mystery over Pandya's replacement as IND face NZ in battle for top spot
India vs New Zealand Live Score World Cup 2023: Get the latest news, updates and full scorecard of IND vs NZ WC 2023 match in Dharamshala.
India vs New Zealand Live Score World Cup 2023: The match of the World Cup is finally here. Who would have thought that amid the sea of gigantic clashes – such as India vs Pakistan, India vs Australia, England vs New Zealand, South Africa vs England – India's clash against ...Read More New Zealand would be the one getting all the limelight. The clash of the table toppers – the two best and undefeated sides of World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ promises to be a battle of equals and could provide the first real thriller one third through to the tournament.
If there is one team that fits the term 'bogey' for India, it is New Zealand. March 14, 2003 is when India last beat New Zealand at an ICC event. That's 20 years ago. MS Dhoni was yet to make his debut for India, and Shubman Gill was not even four years old. That's how long it has been. Ever since, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2016 World T20, World Cup 2019 semifinal and the T20 World Cup of 2021 – all ended in heartbreaks for India. However, for the Men in Blue, if there is ever a time to right the wrong, it's now. They have been on a roll, and despite sharing the distinction of remaining undefeated in the World Cup with NZ, look ruthless enough to clip the Kiwi wings.
Having said that, India have run into an unwanted trouble, they will be without their star talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who injured his left ankle in the game against Bangladesh. And in his absence, the two options that were likely to take his place – Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan – have received slight setbacks themselves. SKY was hit on his right arm and Ishan, in a freak incident, got stung by a bee. It's like the universe is giving out a loud and clear sign to India that Hardik is irreplicable. Thankfully for Rohit Sharma though, Suryakumar applied some ice, and although he didn't return to bat, he looked okay. Nothing however guarantees his or Ishan's participation.
India are on 8 points with a net run rate of 1.65, but New Zealand are just a tad above with a superior NRR of 1.92. While there is nothing to separate these two teams, the Kiwis do have an 8-1 advantage over India at ICC events. Remember the ICC 2000 Champions Trophy final? New Zealand beat India there too. But at the same time, heading into today's fixture in scenic Dharamshala's HPCA stadium, like India, New Zealand too have been dented by the absence of their captain Kane Williamson, who after playing just one game, suffered a fractured wrist. With the skipper out for the entire first half of the World Cup, the baton will once again pass to Tom Latham, who has done quite well in ODIs in India with 871 runs from 20 innings at an average of 54.43.
And then there is the battle everyone has their eyes on. India's top order versus New Zealand's quicks. The last time these two aspects collided at the World Cup was in '19 Manchester. There was just one victor after India were reduced to 5/3 in what turned out to be Dhoni's last match in India colours. So this time, besides history, India have the New Zealand pacers in the mind too. Trent Boult has dismissed Rohit four times and Kohli thrice, and under the swinging skies of Himachal, Boult and Matt Henry will be quite the handful.
- India and New Zealand are the only two teams to remain undefeated in the tournament.
- India are up against history, as they last beat New Zealand in an ICC tournament back in 2003.
- India will be without Hardik Pandya, who injured his ankle during the game against Bangladesh on Thursday.
- Tom Latham will once again lead New Zealand as a stand-in captain after Kane Williamson fractured his wrist during the game against Bangladesh.
Oct 22, 2023 10:19 AM IST
The conditions
Dharamsala has been the most bowling friendly venue of this World Cup thus far. It is the only stadium this year where both pace and spin average under 30. New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham had also stated that dew had begun to form as early as 5pm on the days leading up to the match.
Oct 22, 2023 10:06 AM IST
The weather
It is a cloudy day in Dharamsala and there is 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. But it is unlikely that it will cause any major disruptions. The rain gods in India have been good to this World Cup thus far, with only match requiring a reduction in overs. That one match, which South Africa would like to forget forever, happened to be played at Dharamsala though
Oct 22, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Thakur to miss out?
Dharamsala has been a pitch that provides assistance to pacers this tournament. With India requiring covers for Hardik Pandya in both the batting and bowling department, they could ultimately bring in Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. In that case, Shardul Thakur could end up taking the bench, with Shami taking his place in the batting order. Thakur hasn't really had the kind of returns that make him undroppable - He has recorded figures of 0/35, 1/31, 0/12 (in 2 overs), and 1/59 and is yet to bat. He didn't bat or bowl against England and Rohit has used his bowling skills sparingly.
Oct 22, 2023 09:40 AM IST
New Zealand, India's bogey
New Zealand will never be a hated side in India but they are well feared, particularly in ICC tournaments. The facts show that India haven't had the best of times in these competitions against the BlackCaps. In all ICC events since 1992 (considering only the final from the WTC 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles), India have beaten New Zealand just once in nine attempts. More than anything else, Indian fans wouldn't forget the 2019 semi-final too soon...
Oct 22, 2023 09:32 AM IST
Injury scares for IND in the nets
Among the possible permutations India are speculated to go for is bringing in Suryakumar Yadav so as to provide batting cover for Pandya. However, SKY himself had a bit of an injury scare when the ball struck him on the wrists. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, was stung by a bee. Fortunately for India, neither of the two injuries seem to threaten their availability for this game, should India go for them.
Oct 22, 2023 09:24 AM IST
A Pandya-shaped hole for India
Having a fast bowling all-rounder as good as Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes in your team tends to be a double-edged sword. When they are around, the team seem to have an extra player either in their bowling or batting lineup. Conversely, when they are not available, they need to be replaced by two players. In India's case, there just is no like for like replacement for Pandya. One of the things to look out for today is just how the hosts are going to replace him.
Oct 22, 2023 09:15 AM IST
New Zealand full squad
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham
Oct 22, 2023 09:08 AM IST
India full squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
Oct 22, 2023 09:01 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
It's pretty chilly in Dharamsala but we still will grace you with a warm and cozy welcome in HT Sports's live coverage of what promises to be the most exciting game of the World Cup 2023. India and New Zealand. The top two teams battle for the top spot in the points table. Both teams are yet to suffer a defeat thus far but in less than 15 hours, that trivia will change and one team will have a L registered against their name. For New Zealand, this is a chance to better their already formidable record versus India in ICC tournaments, while the Men in Blue would be eager to break their 16-year-long hoodoo against the Kiwis. The last time these two teams locked horns in a World Cup was in the semifinal of the 2019 WC in England… and we all know how that ended? It's a beautiful day and we can't wait to get started.