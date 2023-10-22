India vs New Zealand Live Score World Cup 2023: Mystery over Pandya's replacement as IND face NZ in battle for top spot

India vs New Zealand Live Score World Cup 2023: The match of the World Cup is finally here. Who would have thought that amid the sea of gigantic clashes – such as India vs Pakistan, India vs Australia, England vs New Zealand, South Africa vs England – India's clash against ...Read More New Zealand would be the one getting all the limelight. The clash of the table toppers – the two best and undefeated sides of World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ promises to be a battle of equals and could provide the first real thriller one third through to the tournament.

If there is one team that fits the term 'bogey' for India, it is New Zealand. March 14, 2003 is when India last beat New Zealand at an ICC event. That's 20 years ago. MS Dhoni was yet to make his debut for India, and Shubman Gill was not even four years old. That's how long it has been. Ever since, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2016 World T20, World Cup 2019 semifinal and the T20 World Cup of 2021 – all ended in heartbreaks for India. However, for the Men in Blue, if there is ever a time to right the wrong, it's now. They have been on a roll, and despite sharing the distinction of remaining undefeated in the World Cup with NZ, look ruthless enough to clip the Kiwi wings.

Having said that, India have run into an unwanted trouble, they will be without their star talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who injured his left ankle in the game against Bangladesh. And in his absence, the two options that were likely to take his place – Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan – have received slight setbacks themselves. SKY was hit on his right arm and Ishan, in a freak incident, got stung by a bee. It's like the universe is giving out a loud and clear sign to India that Hardik is irreplicable. Thankfully for Rohit Sharma though, Suryakumar applied some ice, and although he didn't return to bat, he looked okay. Nothing however guarantees his or Ishan's participation.

India are on 8 points with a net run rate of 1.65, but New Zealand are just a tad above with a superior NRR of 1.92. While there is nothing to separate these two teams, the Kiwis do have an 8-1 advantage over India at ICC events. Remember the ICC 2000 Champions Trophy final? New Zealand beat India there too. But at the same time, heading into today's fixture in scenic Dharamshala's HPCA stadium, like India, New Zealand too have been dented by the absence of their captain Kane Williamson, who after playing just one game, suffered a fractured wrist. With the skipper out for the entire first half of the World Cup, the baton will once again pass to Tom Latham, who has done quite well in ODIs in India with 871 runs from 20 innings at an average of 54.43.

And then there is the battle everyone has their eyes on. India's top order versus New Zealand's quicks. The last time these two aspects collided at the World Cup was in '19 Manchester. There was just one victor after India were reduced to 5/3 in what turned out to be Dhoni's last match in India colours. So this time, besides history, India have the New Zealand pacers in the mind too. Trent Boult has dismissed Rohit four times and Kohli thrice, and under the swinging skies of Himachal, Boult and Matt Henry will be quite the handful.

Here are a few pointers surrounding the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match:

- India and New Zealand are the only two teams to remain undefeated in the tournament.

- India are up against history, as they last beat New Zealand in an ICC tournament back in 2003.

- India will be without Hardik Pandya, who injured his ankle during the game against Bangladesh on Thursday.

- Tom Latham will once again lead New Zealand as a stand-in captain after Kane Williamson fractured his wrist during the game against Bangladesh.