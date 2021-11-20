'You mean in meaningless series?': New Zealand pacer hits back at fan for trolling Blackcaps for losing India series

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan on Saturday hit back at a fan trolling Tim Southee-led side after they lost the second T20I against India on Friday in Ranchi. New Zealand subsequently lost the series as well as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest.

McClenaghan called the series "meaningless" while pointing out that the series began nearly two days after New Zealand lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai and were up against a side that had a 10 days of rest and are playing at home.

"Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?"

New Zealand rested Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson so that they remain fit for the two-match Test series that follows.

Lockie Ferguson missed out on the first two games as well while Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne were all rested for the opener.

In absence of their star players, New Zealand almost rattled India in the opener before Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary to complete the 165 chase with two balls to spare. New Zealand also managed to get into the back in the later stage of India's 154 chase with Southee picking two wickets in his last over, but it was all too late for the visitors.

New Zealand will now be aiming to pull one back in the final tie in Kolkata on Sunday.

