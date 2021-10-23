India vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's PAK name 12-member squad for T20 World Cup clash; Hafeez, Malik included

Babar Azam-led Pakistan have named their 12-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24, Sunday.

While addressing a press conference on Saturday, skipper Babar also announced that the veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have also been included. The two spinning all-rounders are the senior-most players in the side, having played the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in 2007 in South Africa.

Shaheen Afridi, a 21-year-old prospect proven in the Pakistan Super League who has dished out top performances in both warm-up games by picking up a total of four wickets has also been included.

Hasan Ali who is a standout pacer for the Men in Green is also in the squad. The lanky pacer excels on the slower wickets in the UAE, his variations and lengths will be a tough task for the Indian batters to manage and they must play him with a cautious approach at the top.

After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been heavily dominated by the Men in Blue. However, both teams have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all.

Pakistan's 12-member squad against India: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

(With agency inputs)