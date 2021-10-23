India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, who holds key against PAK in T20 World Cup match? Amir reveals his pick

Without a shred of a doubt, India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma are two of the most important batsmen in the line-up at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Hence, the two senior pros will also hold key to India's batting in their upcoming clash against Pakistan in Dubai. But who does pacer Mohammad Amir rate higher between the two for the marquee encounter?

The left-arm pacer, who will always remain famous for his match-winning spell for Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, one where he sent Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli packing, remarked that he Kohli will truly hold more importance on Sunday as he tends to thrive under pressure.

"I will always go with Virat because just like me, he also likes pressure situations. I have always done well in pressure conditions thanks to God and if you take out Virat's stats, you will see he always performs well in pressure situations. I love this about him because he performs when under pressure," said Amir while speaking to ANI on the eve of the highly-awaited match.

He also spoke about the importance of the Indo-Pak clashes and the value it holds for a player.

"As a cricketer, I always believe it is not about India-Pakistan, it is about cricket. I have always enjoyed the tough moments of the game. I love rising to the occasion and when you do well there, the moments stay with you in your career. Performing in big matches gives you the ultimate high," he smiled.

Kohli-led India and Babar Azam's Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday, October 24, at the Dubai International Stadium. The ‘Men in Green’ have never been able to defeat the ‘Men in Blue' in a T20 WC match yet. Will things change in their sixth meeting? Only time will tell.