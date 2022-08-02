Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash on August 28 as Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced, final on September 11

India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash on August 28 as Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced, final on September 11

cricket
Updated on Aug 02, 2022 04:56 PM IST
India and Pakistan will lock horns on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium as the schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Tuesday.
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India and Pakistan will lock horns on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium in a Group A match as the schedule for the Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Tuesday. The tournament starts with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27 and the final is scheduled to be played on September 11.

Group A consists of India, Pakistan and a qualifier while Group B is made of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The qualifier will be decided between Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE in matches that will be played between August 20 and 26.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the hosting rights remaining with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). It was initially scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka but was eventually moved out due to political turmoil in the country.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
babar azam asia cup rohit sharma india vs pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP