Colombo weather report: Forecast worsens for high-voltage India-Pakistan clash as rain percentage rises significantly

On a day when cricket was supposed to take centre stage, the sport’s ancient enemy has a chance that it will make itself felt today. Eyes all across Colombo are on the horizon, to ensure that thunderclouds and any chance of rain stays away from the city and from the R Premadasa Stadium, which today hosts the much-awaited T20 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan. Ground staff were forced to cover the R Premadasa Stadium playing surface in Colombo on Saturday night. (PTI)

Dark skies were slowly coming into the line of sight in Colombo yesterday afternoon as the Ireland vs Oman match drew to a close, and that has been the general fear surrounding Sunday’s marquee game as well.

As per AccuWeather, Sunday is expected to see plenty of rain over the course of the majority of the day. The morning and afternoon will see downpours that will keep the R Premadasa surface covered and tended to with utmost care, as it was overnight in preparation for the marquee game.

The Premadasa Stadium is also a ground which possesses excellent drainage, forged in the fire, as it were, of a nation which experiences regular rainfall. A combination of strong care and the excellent drainage system will hopefully mean that not too many overs are lost, if at all.

The rain is expected to be constant and frequent, which might put the match at risk. However, there is a silver lining to this particular grey cloud: while much of the day sees a probability of rain at 60%+, the numbers begin to dip right around 7:00 PM local time, which is when the match is set to begin.