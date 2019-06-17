India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan fans lash out at Sarfaraz Ahmed and team, posts own Twitter

A dominant India kept their winning run against Pakistan intact as they thrashed their arch-rivals by a convincing margin of 87 runs. Batting first India posted 336 runs on the board following which, the Indian bowlers never allowed Pakistan to get going in their chase. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

“The template has been really nice in the first three games till now - Rohit single-handedly winning us the first game, a team effort in the second and today was Rohit’s day again. You could say that to get to 330, you need a team effort, KL set a great foundation with Rohit and Rohit after getting to 70-75 is unstoppable and he showed again why he’s such a good ODI player,” Indian skipper Virat Kohli said after the match.

However, for the Pakistan fans, this loss came as a crushing blow and they took to Twitter to vent out their fury. They lashed out the team and the different messages posted on social media taking their team to task were hilariously passionate.

Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote — Aleena (@alinaamajeed) June 16, 2019

500 is on. 350 India k aur 150 humare. — Ranting Pakistani (@RantsPakistani) June 16, 2019

Don't call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they've eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once. — شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019

Siblings have gathered at Ami’s room so we can ask her "hamain is din kay liye payda kia tha?" #pakvind — Riasat Ki Maut⚰️ (@mahobili) June 16, 2019

dollar ka rate aur India k runs control karna hamare bas ki baat nahi — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 16, 2019

Aik hota hy Tahir Shah wala confidence

Phir hota hy Maryam Nawaz wala confidence

Then 50 feet of crap

Phir ataa hy "Pakistan chose to field" wala confidence #PAKvIND — Khabees Orat (@Khabeees) June 16, 2019

India to aisay dho rahi hai jesay IMF se qarza nahin in se letay hn hum — Adil (@AdilGhumro) June 16, 2019

