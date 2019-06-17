Today in New Delhi, India
India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan fans lash out at Sarfaraz Ahmed and team, posts own Twitter

Batting first India posted 336 runs on the board following which, the Indian bowlers never allowed Pakistan to get going in their chase.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2019 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli greets Pakistan players at the end of the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 16, 2019(AP)

A dominant India kept their winning run against Pakistan intact as they thrashed their arch-rivals by a convincing margin of 87 runs. Batting first India posted 336 runs on the board following which, the Indian bowlers never allowed Pakistan to get going in their chase. (Complete coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

“The template has been really nice in the first three games till now - Rohit single-handedly winning us the first game, a team effort in the second and today was Rohit’s day again. You could say that to get to 330, you need a team effort, KL set a great foundation with Rohit and Rohit after getting to 70-75 is unstoppable and he showed again why he’s such a good ODI player,” Indian skipper Virat Kohli said after the match.

ALSO READ: Blame the burgers - Pakistan fans lash out at Sarfaraz Ahmed and team’s fitness after humiliating loss

However, for the Pakistan fans, this loss came as a crushing blow and they took to Twitter to vent out their fury. They lashed out the team and the different messages posted on social media taking their team to task were hilariously passionate.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 12:13 IST

