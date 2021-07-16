India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup: Full list of all encounters - India unbeaten

So, it is decided. Yet another ICC tournament will see the eternal rivals lock horns against each other. Virat Kohli's India have been pooled together with Babar Azam's Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played in UAE and Oman from October 17.

The tournament, which was supposed to held in India, was moved to the UAE owing to the Covid-19 situation in India. The Indian cricket board though retains the hosting rights and will be the organisers of the event.

The ICC events are the only opportunity for the arch rivals to pit their might against each other on a cricket field as the two countries have not played bilateral cricket since the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in November 2008.

But even in these contests, which are far and few, the intensity from both teams has been high. India have dominated the rivalry in T20 World Cups, just as they have in the 50 over World Cup and have won all five encounters so far.

In fact, an India vs Pakistan final in the inaugural T20 World Cup was a major reason for the immediate popularity of T20 cricket at the global stage.

Here are all the India vs Pakistan matches played in the ICC's showpiece T20 tournament till date.

1) Group Match, 2007 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan via bowl-out

The high voltage match at Durban ended in a tie as Pakistan failed to overhaul India's total of 141, despite having three wickets in hand. The tie-breaker in the inaugural tournament was a 'bowl-out' instead of the 'Super Over'. The Indians hit the stumps at will, while the Pakistanis failed and that gave MS Dhoni's young team a shot in the arm.

2) Final, 2007 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 5 runs

The two teams clashed in the final again and it was equally mouth watering, as was the group stage clash. Gautam Gambhir (75) and Rohit Sharma (30*) powered India to a competitive 157/5. Pakistan looked on track to chase the target down with Misbah-ul-Haq playing the sheet anchor's role. But a horrendous lapse in judgement saw Misbah go for a ramp shot in the final over, which ended up being caught and triggered a huge renaissance in Indian cricket under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

3) Super 8s, 2012 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

The two rivals clashed in the super eights of the 2012 tournament held in Sri Lanka. This was a one sided affair as the Pakistanis were bowled out for 128, with Laxmipathy Balaji picking up 3 wickets for India. Virat Kohli made short work of the chase with an unbeaten 78 of 61 balls.

4) Super 10s, 2014 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

India continued its vice-like grip on this rivalry as they made mincemeat of Pakistan's challenge yet again, this time in Dhaka. The Pakistanis managed to score only 130/7 in their 20 overs. India chased the target down with 9 balls to spare in yet another one-sided contest.

5) Super 10s, 2016 T20 WC - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

It was expected to be a blockbuster clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but rain played spoilsport at the start. The match was reduced to 18 overs and the Pakistanis managed to scored 118 runs in a stop and start innings. Pakistan made a strong start with the ball and reduced the hosts to 23/3 before Virat Kohli stamped his class on the match. He scored an unbeaten 55 off 37 balls to single-handedly decimate the arch rivals all over again.