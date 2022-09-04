India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma hoping for repeat result in round 2 of arch-rivals' clash

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: India and Pakistan finally delivered a match to remember the last time these two sides met last Sunday. While the buildup centred on Virat Kohli and whether he can find his old swashbuckling form or not, it was Hardik Pandya who loomed large over a match that had a number of brave characters in both sides. India will be without Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial role in their victory last week, and it remains to be seen whether they will bring in Axar Patel as a like-for-like replacement or fit in Rishabh Pant somehow. Pakistan, on the other hand, are without young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, who is the latest from their fast bowling battery to be injured and ruled out of the tournament.